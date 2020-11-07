തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കേരള ഗവര്‍ണര്‍ ആരിഫ് മുഹമ്മദ് ഖാന് കോവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. താന്‍ കോവിഡ് പോസിറ്റീവ് ആയതായി ഗവര്‍ണര്‍ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ആശങ്കപ്പെടേണ്ട കാര്യമില്ല. താനുമായി കഴിഞ്ഞാഴ്ച ഡല്‍ഹിയില്‍ സമ്പര്‍ക്കത്തില്‍ ഏര്‍പ്പെട്ടവര്‍ കോവിഡ് പരിശോധനയ്ക്ക് വിധേയരാകുകയോ നിരീക്ഷണത്തില്‍ പോകുകയോ വേണമെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം അഭ്യര്‍ഥിച്ചു.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said :"I have tested positive for Covid19.But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in NewDelhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side":PRO,KeralaRajBhavan