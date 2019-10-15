പട്‌ന: കേന്ദ്ര ആരോഗ്യ സഹമന്ത്രി അശ്വിനി ചൗബേയ്ക്കു നേരെ മഷിയേറ്. പ്രളയക്കെടുതി നേരിടുന്നതില്‍ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ അലംഭാവം കാണിച്ചെന്ന് ആരോപിച്ചാണ് മഷി എറിഞ്ഞത്. പട്‌ന മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജില്‍ പരിശോധനയ്ക്ക് എത്തിയപ്പോഴായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.

ബിഹാറിലെ ബക്‌സര്‍ മണ്ഡലത്തെയാണ് ചൗബേ ലോക്‌സഭയില്‍ പ്രതിനിധീകരിക്കുന്നത്. ആശുപത്രിയില്‍നിന്ന് മന്ത്രിയുടെ വാഹനത്തിലേക്ക് കയറാന്‍ ഒരുങ്ങുമ്പോഴാണ് രണ്ട് യുവാക്കള്‍ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് നേര്‍ക്ക് മഷി എറിഞ്ഞ ശേഷം രക്ഷപെട്ടത്.

പട്‌ന മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജില്‍, ഡെങ്കി ബാധിച്ച് നിരവധി പേര്‍ ചികിത്സയിലാണ്‌.

#WATCH Bihar: A man threw ink on Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey while he was visiting dengue patients at Patna Medical College & Hospital. The man managed to escape. Minister says "Ink thrown on public, democracy and the pillar of democracy." pic.twitter.com/gVxsfdLz8d