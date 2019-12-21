ഇന്ത്യയുടെ തെറ്റായ ഭൂപടം പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത ശശി തരൂര്‍ എംപിക്ക് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രോള്‍. കോഴിക്കോട് ഡിസിസി ഇന്ന് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച പ്രതിഷേധമാര്‍ച്ചിന്റെ അറിയിപ്പ് പോസ്റ്റിലാണ് തെറ്റായ ഭൂപടം ഉള്‍ക്കൊള്ളിച്ചത്. ട്രോളുകളേയും വിമര്‍ശനങ്ങളേയും തുടര്‍ന്ന് ശശി തരൂര്‍ പോസ്റ്റ് പിന്‍വലിച്ചു, പുതിയ പോസ്റ്റര്‍ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

ശശി തരൂരിന്റെ രണ്ട് ട്വീറ്റുകള്‍

പാക് അധീന കാശ്മീര്‍ ഒഴിവാക്കിക്കൊണ്ടുള്ള ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഭൂപടമാണ് തരൂര്‍ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്‌. എന്നാല്‍ ഇത് വിമര്‍ശനത്തിന് ഇടയാക്കിയതോടെയാണ് പോസ്റ്റ് പിന്‍വലിച്ച് വിശദീകരണവുമായി രംഗത്തെത്തിയത്. രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ മേഖലകളല്ല, ജനങ്ങളെ ചിത്രീകരിക്കാനാണ് താന്‍ ശ്രമിച്ചതെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം കുറിച്ചു.

My first event this morning: leading an @inckerala #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC protest rally in Kozhikode. All welcome! (Replaces an earlier post which sought to depict not the territory but the people of India, in whose name we would be speaking. No wish2feed BJP trolls more fodder.) pic.twitter.com/Qxtb8akRkH — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 21, 2019

ബിജെപിയാണ് വിമര്‍ശനവുമായി ആദ്യം രംഗത്തെത്തിയത്. ജനവികാരം മാനിച്ച് മാപ്പ് പറയാന്‍ ശശി തരൂര്‍ തയ്യാറാവണമെന്ന് ബിജെപി ഔദ്യോഗിക വക്താവ് സമ്പിത് പാത്ര ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.

Why’s is it so Mr @ShashiTharoor that the Map of INDIA that your party & workers are advertising, is a distorted one ..is this Congress’ idea of India -Distort,Divide & Destroy??



Shouldn’t Mr Tharoor apologise for demeaning India? pic.twitter.com/pw1Q9dTcbU — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 21, 2019

Is this the idea of India Congress fighting through instigated violent protest, that @ShashiTharoor is posting distorted map of India?

Slowly slowly, their true colors are getting exposed. It is obvious that they are pleasing ANTI-INDIA forces by such criminal acts#StandwithModi pic.twitter.com/QPul5HQGsK — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) December 21, 2019

' ഭാരത് ബച്ചാവോ ആന്ദോളനുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ശശി തരൂര്‍ തിരക്കിലായിരുന്നുവെന്നാണ് ഒരാളുടെ പരിഹാസം'

ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ജനങ്ങള്‍ അറിയാതെ ഒരു മേഖല ശശി തരൂര്‍ പാകിസ്താന് കൊടുത്തോ എന്നായിരുന്നു ഒരു ട്വിറ്റര്‍ ഉപയോക്താവിന്റെ സംശയം. തരൂര്‍ പാകിസ്താനോടുള്ള സ്‌നേഹം പ്രകടിപ്പിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് ചിലര്‍ പരിഹസിച്ചു. ദേശീയവികാരത്തെയാണ് ശശി തരൂര്‍ അപമാനിക്കുന്നതെന്നും ചിലര്‍ വിമര്‍ശിച്ചു.

Content Highlights: shashi Tharoor posts distorted map of India, gets trolled, deletes tweet