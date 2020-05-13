ലണ്ടന്‍: ബ്രിട്ടനില്‍ കൊറോണ ബാധിച്ച് മലയാളി വനിതാ ഡോക്ടര്‍ മരിച്ചു. ബിഷപ് ഓക്ക്‌ളന്‍ഡിലെ സ്റ്റേഷന്‍ വ്യൂ മെഡിക്കല്‍ സെന്ററില്‍ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന ഡോ.പൂര്‍ണിമ നായര്‍(55) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഡല്‍ഹി മലയാളിയാണ് പൂര്‍ണിമ. കൊറോണ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് പൂര്‍ണിമ ഒരാഴ്ചയായി ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ഭര്‍ത്താവ് ശ്ലോക് ബാലുപുരി( സീനിയര്‍ സര്‍ജന്‍ സന്ദര്‍ലാന്‍ഡ് റോയല്‍ ആശുപത്രി),മകന്‍ വരുണ്‍. സംസ്‌കാരം ബ്രിട്ടണില്‍ തന്നെ നടത്തും

ബ്രിട്ടണില്‍ കൊറോണ ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ച മലയാളികളുടെ എണ്ണം ഇതോടെ 13 ആയി.

Another devastating news ...



Dr Poornima Nair, GP at Station View Medical Centre in Bishop Auckland has died of Coronavirus , a well respected colleague full of life ..

She leaves behind a son and husband,RIP #COVIDー19 #heartbroken #Anotherlifelost