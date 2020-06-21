സൂര്യഗ്രഹണത്തിന് തുടക്കമായി; കേരളത്തില് ഭാഗികം
സൂര്യഗ്രഹണം, തിരുവനന്തപുരം. ഫോട്ടോ: എസ് ശ്രീകേഷ്.
കോഴിക്കോട് : ഈ വര്ഷത്തെ ആദ്യ സൂര്യഗ്രഹണം ദൃശ്യമായി തുടങ്ങി. ഹിമാചല് പ്രദേശ്, ഹരിയാന തുടങ്ങിയ ഉത്തരേന്ത്യന് സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളില് മൂന്നു മണിക്കൂര് നീളുന്ന വലയഗ്രഹണമാണെങ്കിലും കേരളം അടക്കമുള്ള സ്ഥലങ്ങളില് ഭാഗികമാണ്. കേരളത്തില് ഗ്രഹണം 30 മുതല് 40 ശതമാനം വരെ പരിപൂര്ണതയോടെ മാത്രമാണ് കാണാനാവുക.
കേരളത്തിന്റെ വിവിധ പ്രദേശങ്ങളില് 10.05നും 10.10നും ഇടയിലായി ഗ്രഹണം ആരംഭിക്കും. 1.30നു മുന്പായി ഗ്രഹണം അവസാനിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യും. 11.35നും 11.40നും ഇടയിലാണ് കേരളത്തിലെ വിവിധ സ്ഥലങ്ങളില് ഗ്രഹണം അതിന്റെ പാരമ്യത്തില് ദൃശ്യമാവുക. ഉച്ചക്ക് 1.20 വരെ ഗ്രഹണം നീണ്ടുനില്ക്കും.
ആകാശത്തിന്റെ വടക്ക് കിഴക്ക് ഭാഗത്താണ് സൂര്യഗ്രഹണം ദൃശ്യമാകുക. പരമാവധി സൂര്യബിംബത്തിന്റെ 30 മുതല് 40 ശതമാനം വരെ മറയ്ക്കുന്ന ദൃശ്യമായിരിക്കും ലഭിക്കുക. മഴക്കാലമായതിനാല് മേഘങ്ങള് ചിലപ്പോള് കാഴ്ച മറച്ചേക്കും.
സൂര്യഗ്രഹണം നഗ്നനേത്രം കൊണ്ട് കാണരുത്. സോളര് ഫില്റ്റര് ഘടിപ്പിച്ച കണ്ണടകള് ഉപയോഗിച്ച് മാത്രമേ കാണാവൂ.
Uttarakhand: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Dehradun.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:50 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 12:05 PM. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/iugvgwFEYR
Maharashtra: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Mumbai.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/n32nzIXYDR
Gujarat: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Gandhinagar.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:32 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:42 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/Lp0xs53JoF
United Arab Emirates: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Dubai.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will be visible until 11:12 AM. It will also be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/EAGWuVIdBO
#SolarEclipse2020 as seen in Karachi of Pakistan.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
As per Pakistan Meteorological Department, the solar eclipse, which began at 8:46 am local time, will end at 2:34 pm with the greatest eclipse occurring at 11:40 am. pic.twitter.com/ZW2SRDESSe
