ചണ്ഡീഗഢ്: പഞ്ചാബില്‍ യൂത്ത് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് വെടിയേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു. ഗുര്‍ലാല്‍ സിങ് ബുള്ളര്‍ (34) ആണ് വെടിയേറ്റ് മരിച്ചത്. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഫരീദ് കോട്ടിലെ ജൂബിലി ചൗക്കില്‍ വെച്ചായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.

ബൈക്കിലെത്തിയ അജ്ഞാതരായ രണ്ട് പേര്‍ ബുള്ളര്‍ക്ക് നേരെ 10 തവണ വെടിയുതിര്‍ക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവന്‍ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. യൂത്ത് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് ഫരീദ്‌കോട്ട് ജില്ലാ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ആണ് ബുള്ളര്‍.

സംഭവത്തില്‍ അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെന്ന് ഫരീദ്‌കോട്ട് എസ്.പി. പറഞ്ഞു.

"Have directed DGP Punjab Police to ensure a speedy investigation and nab the culprits responsible for this heinous act. The guilty will be severely punished," says Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/rS50ggnfEL