ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ശബരിമല വിഷയത്തില്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയനെതിരേ രൂക്ഷ വിമര്‍ശനവുമായി ബി.ജെ.പി അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ അമിത് ഷാ. റഷ്യയിലെ നിർബന്ധിത തൊഴിൽ ക്യാമ്പുകളിലെ (ഗുലാഗ്) തൊഴിലാളികളെപ്പോലെയാണ് പിണറായി അയ്യപ്പ ഭക്തരോട് പെരുമാറുന്നതെന്നും ശബരിമലയിലെ അസൗകര്യങ്ങള്‍ മൂലം ഭക്തര്‍ രാത്രി വിശ്രമിക്കുന്നത് പന്നി കാഷ്ടത്തിനടുത്തും ചവറ്റു വീപ്പയ്ക്ക് സമീപത്താണെന്നും അമിത് ഷാ കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തി. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് അമിത് ഷായുടെ വിമര്‍ശം.

The way Pinarayi Vijayan’s govt is handling the sensitive issue of Sabarimala is disappointing. Kerala police is treating young girls, mothers and aged inhumanly, forcing them to take the arduous pilgrimage, without even basic facilities like food, water, shelter & clean toilets. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 20, 2018

ശബരിമല വിഷയം പോലെയുള്ള പ്രശ്‌നം പിണറായി വിജയന്‍ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യുന്ന രീതി വളരെ നിരാശാജനകമാണ്. ചെറിയ പെണ്‍കുട്ടികളോടും അമ്മമാരോടും വയോധികരോടും കേരള പോലീസ് പെരുമാറുന്നത് മനുഷ്യത്വ രഹിതമായാണ്. ഭക്ഷണം, കുടിവെള്ളം, താമസസൗകര്യം, വൃത്തിയുള്ള ശൗചാലയങ്ങള്‍ തുടങ്ങി എല്ലാ അടിസ്ഥാന സൗകര്യങ്ങളും നിഷേധിക്കപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ട്വീറ്റില്‍ പറയുന്നു.

If several reports of flushing resting places for devotees and them having to spend nights next to pig droppings & dustbin are true, then Pinarayi Vijayan must realize that he can’t treat Ayyappa devotees like inmates of Gulag. We won't let LDF crush people's faith with impunity. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 20, 2018

ഭക്തര്‍ രാത്രി വിശ്രമിക്കുന്ന സ്ഥലത്തെല്ലാം പന്നി കാഷ്ടവും ചവറ്റു വീപ്പകളുമാണെന്ന റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകള്‍ ശരിയാണെന്നാണ് മനസിലാകുന്നത്. ഗുലാക് ക്യാമ്പിലെ തൊഴിലാളികളല്ല അയ്യപ്പ ഭക്തരെന്ന് പിണറായി വിജയന്‍ മനസിലാക്കണം. ജനങ്ങളുടെ വിശ്വാസത്തെ നശിപ്പിക്കാന്‍ എല്‍.ഡി.എഫ് സര്‍ക്കാരിനെ അനുവദിക്കില്ല.

കെ, സുരേന്ദ്രനപ്പോലെയുള്ള നേതാക്കളെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത് ജനങ്ങളുടെ പ്രതിഷേധത്തെ അടിച്ചമര്‍ത്താമെന്ന ധാരണയുണ്ടെങ്കില്‍ അത് തെറ്റാണ്. ശബരിലയിലെ ആചാരങ്ങളെ മുറുകെപ്പിടിക്കുന്ന അയ്യപ്പവിശ്വാസികളോടൊപ്പം ബി.ജെ.പി ഉറച്ച് നില്‍ക്കുമെന്നും അമിത് ഷാ ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

