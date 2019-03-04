ചണ്ടീഗഢ്: സൈന്യത്തെ രാഷ്ട്രീയവത്കരിക്കുന്നത് നിര്ത്തണമെന്ന് കേന്ദ്രസര്ക്കാരിനോട് പഞ്ചാബില്നിന്നുള്ള കോണ്ഗ്രസ് നേതാവും മന്ത്രിയുമായ നവജോത് സിങ് സിദ്ദു. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് സിദ്ദുവിന്റെ പ്രതികരണം. പാകിസ്താനിലെ ജെയ്ഷെ മുഹമ്മദ് ഭീകരക്യാമ്പുകള്ക്കു നേരെ നടത്തിയ ആക്രമണത്തെ കുറിച്ചും സിദ്ദു ചോദ്യമുയര്ത്തി.
മൂന്നൂറ് ഭീകരവാദികള് മരിച്ചു. ശരിയോ തെറ്റോ? എന്തായിരുന്നു അതിന്റെ ഉദ്ദേശ്യം? നിങ്ങള് ഭീകരവാദികളെയാണോ അതോ മരങ്ങളെയാണോ കടപുഴക്കിയത്? അതൊരു തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പു തന്ത്രമായിരുന്നോ? - സിദ്ദു ട്വീറ്റില് ആരാഞ്ഞു. സൈന്യത്തെ രാഷ്ട്രീയവത്കരിക്കുന്നത് നിര്ത്തണം. രാജ്യം പോലെ തന്നെ വിശുദ്ധമാണ് സൈന്യമെന്നും സിദ്ദു ട്വീറ്റില് പറഞ്ഞു.
300 terrorist dead, Yes or No?— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 4, 2019
What was the purpose then? Were you uprooting terrorist or trees? Was it an election gimmick?
Deceit possesses our land in guise of fighting a foreign enemy.
Stop politicising the army, it is as sacred as the state.
ऊंची दुकान फीका पकवान| pic.twitter.com/HiPILADIuW
യഥാര്ഥ വിഷയങ്ങളില്നിന്ന് വ്യതിചലിക്കരുതെന്നും അവ തിരികെയെത്തി നിങ്ങളെ വേട്ടയാടുമെന്നും സിദ്ദു ട്വീറ്റില് പറയുന്നു. തൊഴിലില്ലായ്മ, കള്ളപ്പണം, 1708 ഭീകരവാദി ആക്രമണങ്ങള്, നിഷ്ക്രിയ ആസ്തികള്, കര്ഷക ആത്മഹത്യ. ഇവയെല്ലാം പൊയ്ക്കഴിഞ്ഞു. കാരണം നിങ്ങളുടെ പ്രചാരണയുദ്ധം ആരംഭിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു- സിദ്ദു ട്വീറ്റില് കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്ക്കുന്നു.
Stop politicising the army for your political motives— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 4, 2019
Army is as sacred as the state!
Stop deflecting the real issues, they will come back to haunt you
Job loss
Black money
1708 terrorist acts
NPAs
Farmer Suicides
All this gone, because your ‘so-called’ propaganda war is on.. pic.twitter.com/T8gnoZVPkl
