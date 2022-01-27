ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: മണ്ണിലും വിണ്ണിലും അത്ഭുതകാഴ്ചകളൊരുക്കി ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെ റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ദിനാഘോഷം. രാജ്യത്തിന് സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യം ലഭിച്ചതിന്റെ 75 ാം വാര്‍ഷികം ആഘോഷിക്കുമ്പോള്‍ രാജ്പഥിന്റെ ആകാശത്ത് 75 സേനാ വിമാനങ്ങള്‍ ഒന്നിച്ച് പറന്ന് കരുത്തുകാട്ടി. 75 ാം സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യ ദിന ആഘോഷത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി 17 ജാഗ്വാര്‍ വിമാനങ്ങള്‍ ആകാശത്ത് 75 അക്കത്തിന്റെ മാതൃക തീര്‍ത്ത് പറന്നു.

അടുത്തിടെ സേനയുടെ ഭാഗമായ റഫാല്‍ വിമാനങ്ങള്‍ക്കൊപ്പം മറ്റ് യുദ്ധ വിമാനങ്ങളും പ്രകടനത്തില്‍ പങ്കെടുത്തിരുന്നു. മിഗ് 29 കെ, റഫാല്‍, സുഖോയ്, എംഐ-17, സാംരഗ്, അപ്പാഷെ, ഡകോട എന്നിവയാണ് പ്രകടനത്തില്‍ പങ്കെടുത്തവരിലെ 'പ്രമുഖര്‍'. സേനാവിമാനങ്ങള്‍ വ്യത്യസ്ത ഫോര്‍മേഷനുകളില്‍ ആകാശത്ത് കൗതുകകാഴ്ചയൊരുക്കി.

പ്രകടനത്തിന്റെ ചെറിയ ദൃശ്യങ്ങള്‍ പ്രതിരോധ മന്ത്രാലയം പുറത്തുവിട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്. ആകാശകാഴ്ചയുടെ കൂടുതല്‍ ദൃശ്യങ്ങള്‍ ഇന്ന് ദൂരദര്‍ശന്‍ ചാനലിലും കാണാം. ദൂരദര്‍ശനുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് വിമാനത്തിന്റെ അകത്ത് നിന്നുള്ള വീഡിയോ ആദ്യമായാണ് റെക്കോര്‍ഡ് ചെയ്ത് സംപ്രേഷണം ചെയ്യുന്നത്.

#WATCH Amrit formation comprising 17 Jaguar aircraft make a figure of 75 on #RepublicDay



(Source: Ministry of Defence)

#WATCH Cockpit view of 'Baaz' formation comprising one Rafale, two Jaguar, two MiG-29 UPG, two Su-30 MI aircraft in seven aircraft 'Arrowhead' formation flying at 300m AOL#RepublicDayParade



(Source: Ministry of Defence)

#WATCH The cockpit view of the Rudra formation led by Col Sudipto Chaki of 301 Army Aviation Special Operations Sqn with National Flag comprising two Dhruv helicopters and two ALH Rudra Helicopters#RepublicDayParade



(Video source: Ministry of Defence)

The 73rd #RepublicDay parade concluded with the splendid and the grandest flypast ever by the Indian Air Force



The flypast by 75 aircraft, marking the #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations, left the audience stunned at Rajpath#RepublicDayIndia

The skies in Delhi roared in glory when the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, MIG-29K, Jaguar fighter jets, and other aircrafts made their way to the majestic Rajpath at the #RepublicDay parade#RepublicDayIndia