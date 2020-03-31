ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ലോക്ക് ഡൗണ്‍ കാലത്ത് രാജ്യം കടുത്ത സാമ്പത്തിക പ്രതിസന്ധിയിലേക്ക് നീങ്ങുമ്പോള്‍ കടമെടുത്ത മുഴുവന്‍ തുകയും തിരികെ അടക്കാമെന്ന് വീണ്ടും അഭ്യര്‍ഥനയുമായി മദ്യവ്യവസായി വിജയ്മല്യ.

സാമ്പത്തിക പിടികിട്ടാപ്പുള്ളിയായ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച വിജയ് മല്യ കിങ് ഫിഷര്‍ എയര്‍ലൈന്‍സിനുവേണ്ടി ഇന്ത്യയിലെ വിവിധ ബാങ്കുകളില്‍നിന്ന് വായ്പയെടുത്ത 9,000 കോടി രൂപയും തിരികെ അടക്കാമെന്നാണ് ധനമന്ത്രി നിര്‍മലാ സീതാരാമനോട് അഭ്യര്‍ഥിച്ചത്‌.

I have made repeated offers to pay 100 % of the amount borrowed by KFA to the Banks. Neither are Banks willing to take money and neither is the ED willing to release their attachments which they did at the behest of the Banks. I wish the FM would listen in this time of crisis. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 31, 2020

കിങ് ഫിഷര്‍ എയര്‍ലൈന്‍സിന് വേണ്ടി കടമെടുത്ത മുഴുവന്‍ തുകയും തിരിച്ചടക്കാമെന്ന് ഉറപ്പ് നല്‍കുകയാണ്. ബാങ്കുകള്‍ പണം സ്വീകരിക്കാന്‍ തയാറാവുകയും എന്‍ഫോഴ്‌സ്‌മെന്റ് ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് കണ്ടുകെട്ടിയ വസ്തു വകകള്‍ തിരികെ നല്‍കാന്‍ തയാറാവുകയും വേണം. കൊറോണയില്‍ രാജ്യം സാമ്പത്തിക പ്രതിസന്ധിയില്‍ കുടുങ്ങിയിരിക്കുന്ന ഈ സമയത്ത് തന്റെ അഭ്യര്‍ഥന ധനമന്ത്രി സ്വീകരിക്കുമെന്നു കരുതുന്നു- മല്യ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

Indian Government has done what was unthinkable in locking down the entire Country. We respect that. All my Companies have effectively ceased operations. All manufacturing is closed as well. Yet we are not sending employees home and paying the idle cost. Government has to help. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 31, 2020

Important to stay safe and maintain social distancing which can effectively be achieved by staying home and enjoying home time with family and pets. I am doing the same. We all have a sense of bravado but it’s not worth challenging an unknown enemy which isn’t Pulwama or Kargil. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 31, 2020

രാജ്യം മുഴുവന്‍ ലോക്ഡൗണ്‍ ചെയ്തുകൊണ്ട് ചിന്തിക്കാന്‍ സാധിക്കാത്ത കാര്യമാണ് കേന്ദ്രസര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഈ നടപടിയെ ഞങ്ങള്‍ അഭിനന്ദിക്കുന്നു. എല്ലാ കമ്പനികളും അടച്ചിട്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്. എല്ലാ ഉത്പാദനവും നിര്‍ത്തിവെച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്.



എല്ലാവരും വീടുകളില്‍ തന്നെ കഴിയണം. സാമൂഹിക അകലം പാലിക്കണം. ഈ സമയം കുടംബത്തോടൊപ്പവും വളര്‍ത്തുമൃഗങ്ങളോടൊപ്പവും ചിലവഴിക്കാം. ഞാനും ഇപ്പോള്‍ അതു തന്നെയാണ് ചെയ്യുന്നത്. പുല്‍വാമയിലോ കാര്‍ഗിലിലോ അപരിചിതനായ എതിരാളിയെ നേരിടുന്നതിലും ഭീകരമാണ് ഇപ്പോഴത്തെ സാഹചര്യം. അതുകൊണ്ട് വീമ്പ് പറച്ചില്‍ നിര്‍ത്താം. മല്യ ട്വീറ്റില്‍ പറയുന്നു.

Content Highlights: Vijay mallya offers full amount will be repay on corona outbreak