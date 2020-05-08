ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: യാത്രക്കാര്‍ക്ക് ഉറങ്ങാനായി തട്ടുതട്ടായി ഒരുക്കിയ വൃത്തിയുള്ള കിടക്കകള്‍. കിടക്കകള്‍ക്ക് സമീപം വെള്ളക്കുപ്പികളും പഴങ്ങളും. ഇതെല്ലാം ഒരുക്കുന്ന നീല നിറത്തിലെ സുരക്ഷാ യൂണിഫോം ധരിച്ച ജീവനക്കാര്‍. കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്ന ഇന്ത്യാക്കാരെ കൊച്ചിയിലെത്തിക്കാന്‍ മാലദ്വീപിലെത്തിയ ഐഎന്‍എസ് ജലാശ്വയുടെ ഉള്ളിലെ കാഴ്ചകളാണിവ. കൂടാതെ കപ്പലിനുള്ളില്‍ അണുനശീകരണപ്രവര്‍ത്തനം നടത്തുന്നതും കാണാം.

The crew of #INSJalashwa make all necessary arrangements onboard with key focus of safety and hygiene as embarkation of Indian citizens begins today for repatriation to India.#SamudraSetu #IndiaFightsCorona #MoDAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/WpvYb2TzOV — PRO Defence Mumbai (@DefPROMumbai) May 8, 2020

പ്രതിരോധ മന്ത്രാലയമാണ് നാവികസേന നടത്തിയ ഒരുക്കങ്ങള്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടുന്ന വീഡിയോ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. ഐഎന്‍എസ് ജലാശ്വയുടെ ഒരുക്കങ്ങളുടെ വിവിധഘട്ടങ്ങള്‍ മന്ത്രാലയം പങ്ക് വെച്ചു.

A look into the living quarters prepared for the Indian citizens being embarked from Malé.#INSJalashwa#SamudraSetu pic.twitter.com/L1nNZw8Hbt — PRO Defence Mumbai (@DefPROMumbai) May 8, 2020

750 പേരെയാണ് ഐഎന്‍എസ് ജലാശ്വ കൊച്ചിയിലെത്തിക്കുക. സമുദ്രസേതു ദൗത്യത്തിന്റെ ആദ്യഘട്ടമാണിത്. മാലദ്വീപില്‍ നിന്ന് കൊച്ചിയിലേക്കുള്ള ഇന്ത്യാക്കാരുടെ യാത്രയ്ക്ക് എല്ലാ വിധസൗകര്യവും നാവികസേന ഒരുക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

കോവിഡ്-19 ന്റെ പ്രത്യേക മാര്‍ഗനിര്‍ദേശങ്ങള്‍ യാത്രയുടെ വിവിധഘട്ടങ്ങളില്‍ പാലിക്കപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇമിഗ്രേഷന്‍ കൗണ്ടറില്‍ നിശ്ചിത അകലം എല്ലാവരും പാലിച്ചിരുന്നു. സുരക്ഷാ ഉപകരണങ്ങള്‍ ധരിച്ച അവര്‍ ബസിനുള്ളിലും ഇരുവശങ്ങളില്‍ മതിയായ അകലം പാലിക്കുന്നത് വീഡിയോയിലുണ്ട്.

HCI officials and volunteers distribute snacks and juices to the 1st batch of Indian nationals being evacuated today from Male' to Kochi by #INSJalashwa. Utmost care is being taken to maintain high safety standards.



Operation #SamudraSetu#MissionVandeBharat@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/ELtvH4VD1D — India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) May 8, 2020

പതിമൂന്നോളം രാജ്യങ്ങളില്‍ കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്ന ഇന്ത്യക്കാരെ നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാന്‍ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ആവിഷ്‌കരിച്ച ദൗത്യത്തില്‍ നാവികസേന ഏറ്റെടുത്ത് നടത്തുന്നതാണ് സമുദ്രസേതു. ആഭ്യന്തര, പ്രതിരോധ, വിദേശകാര്യ, ആരോഗ്യമന്ത്രാലയങ്ങളുടേയും കേന്ദ്ര-സംസ്ഥാനസര്‍ക്കാരുകളുടെ വിവിധ ഏജന്‍സികളും സംയുക്തമായാണ് ഇത് നടപ്പാക്കുന്നത്.

Massive evacuation exercise of Indian nationals from Male by #INSJalashwa is testimony to India Maldives friendship; Large number of youth volunteers supporting exercise.Ship carrying around 750 people to leave for Kochi around 4.30 pm#VandeBharatMission #SamudraSetu pic.twitter.com/D3qV9brBFr — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 8, 2020

നാവികസേനയുടെ മറ്റൊരു കപ്പലായ ഐഎന്എസ് മഗര്‍ മാല ദ്വീപിലേക്ക് പുറപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Content Highlights: View Of Living Quarters For Indians In Warship INS Jalashwa Bringing Them Home