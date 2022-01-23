ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതി വെങ്കയ്യ നായിഡുവിന് കോവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. നിലവില്‍ ഹൈദരാബാദിലുള്ള അദ്ദേഹം ഒരാഴ്ച അവിടെ ഐസൊലേഷനില്‍ തുടരുമെന്ന് ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതിയുടെ ഓഫീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. 

ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ടോടെയാണ് കോവിഡ് പരിശോധനാ ഫലം ലഭിച്ചത്. സ്വയം ഐസൊലേഷനില്‍ കഴിയുന്ന ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതിയുടെ ആരോഗ്യനില തൃപ്തികരമാണെന്നാണ് വിവരം. 

കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസങ്ങളില്‍ താനുമായി സമ്പര്‍ക്കം പുലര്‍ത്തിയവര്‍ ഐസൊലേഷനിലേക്ക് മാറണമെന്നും കോവിഡ് പരിശോധന നടത്തണമെന്നും വെങ്കയ്യ നായിഡു അഭ്യര്‍ഥിച്ചതായി അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ഓഫീസ് ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ അറിയിച്ചു. 

contetn highlights: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid-19