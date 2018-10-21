ബ്രസല്‍സ്: ത്രിദിന ബെല്‍ജിയം സന്ദര്‍ശനത്തിനിടെ ബ്രസല്‍സിലെ ശരവണ ഭവനില്‍നിന്ന് ദോശ കഴിച്ച് ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതി വെങ്കയ്യ നായിഡു.

ശനിയാഴ്ച, ബെല്‍ജിയത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ അംബാസിഡര്‍ ഗായത്രി ഇസ്സാര്‍ കുമാറിനും മറ്റ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്‍ക്കുമൊപ്പം ദോശ കഴിക്കുന്ന ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യ ട്വിറ്റര്‍ അക്കൗണ്ടില്‍ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Delighted to have a meal at Saravana Bhavan, an Indian restaurant in Brussels, with Indian delegation including the Ambassador of India to Belgium today. @IndEmbassyBru #Belgium #SaravanaBhavan pic.twitter.com/qyCBUtfv4R