ബെല്ജിയം സന്ദർശനത്തിനിടെ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹോട്ടലിൽ നിന്ന് ദോശ കഴിച്ച് ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതി
ബ്രസല്സ്: ത്രിദിന ബെല്ജിയം സന്ദര്ശനത്തിനിടെ ബ്രസല്സിലെ ശരവണ ഭവനില്നിന്ന് ദോശ കഴിച്ച് ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതി വെങ്കയ്യ നായിഡു.
ശനിയാഴ്ച, ബെല്ജിയത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യന് അംബാസിഡര് ഗായത്രി ഇസ്സാര് കുമാറിനും മറ്റ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്ക്കുമൊപ്പം ദോശ കഴിക്കുന്ന ചിത്രങ്ങള് വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യ ട്വിറ്റര് അക്കൗണ്ടില് പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.
Delighted to have a meal at Saravana Bhavan, an Indian restaurant in Brussels, with Indian delegation including the Ambassador of India to Belgium today. @IndEmbassyBru #Belgium #SaravanaBhavan pic.twitter.com/qyCBUtfv4R— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 20, 2018
12-ാമത് ഏഷ്യ-യൂറോപ്പ് മീറ്റിങ്ങി(എ എസ് ഇ എം)ല് പങ്കെടുടുക്കാനാണ് വെങ്കയ്യ നായിഡു ബ്രസല്സില് എത്തിയത്.
ആന്റ്വെര്പ്പിലെ പ്രൊവിന്ഷ്യല് ഹൗസിലുള്ള മഹാത്മാ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ പ്രതിമയില് അദ്ദേഹം പുഷ്പാര്ച്ചന നടത്തുകയും ചെയ്തു.
ജെയ്ന് കള്ച്ചറല് സെന്ററില് ഭഗവത്ഗീതയെ ആസ്പദമാക്കി അവതരിപ്പിച്ച ഗീതോപദേശം കഥകളി കാണാനും വെങ്കയ്യ നായിഡു എത്തിയിരുന്നു.
Witnessing the scintillating performance of Kathakali on 'Geetopadesham' based on the Bhagavad Geeta, at Jain Cultural Centre, in Antwerp, Belgium today. #Antwerp #Belgium #Kathakali pic.twitter.com/hxCRIhnpMk— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 20, 2018
