ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: നാരീശക്തി പുരസ്‌കാര ജേതാവും ദൂരദര്‍ശന്റെ ആദ്യകാല അവതാരകയുമായ നീലം ശര്‍മ (50) അന്തരിച്ചു. ക്യാന്‍സര്‍ ബാധയെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു അവര്‍.

ഡിഡി ന്യൂസില്‍ ഇരുപത് വര്‍ഷത്തിലധികം നീലം ശര്‍മ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ബഡി ചര്‍ച്ച, തേജസ്വിനി എന്നീ പരിപാടികളുടെ അവതാരകയായിരുന്നു.

നീലം ശര്‍മയുടെ നിര്യാണത്തില്‍ പ്രസാര്‍ഭാരതി സി.ഇ.ഒ. ശശി ശേഖര്‍ അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.

#DDNews mourns passing away of our dear Colleague Neelum Sharma. A founding anchor with over 20 years of association with #ddnews, she played a stellar role in many capacities. From 'Badi Charcha' to 'Tejasvini' her path breaking progs won accolades including Nari Shakti Award pic.twitter.com/dYKv3S4aCe