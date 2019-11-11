ശ്രീനഗര്‍: ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ ബന്ദിപ്പോരയില്‍ സുരക്ഷാസേനയും ഭീകരവാദികളും തമ്മില്‍ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടി. രണ്ട് ഭീകരവാദികളെ സുരക്ഷാസേന വധിച്ചു. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച പുലര്‍ച്ചെയായിരുന്നു ഏറ്റുമുട്ടല്‍.

ഭീകരവാദികളുടെ ആയുധങ്ങള്‍ സുരക്ഷാസേന പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു. കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട ഭീകരവാദികളുടെ പേര്, ഇവരുള്‍പ്പെടുന്ന സംഘടന തുടങ്ങിയ കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടില്ല.

#JammuAndKashmir: Two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora, earlier today. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/sXOYdQFaet