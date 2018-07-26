ജയ്പൂര്‍: രാജസ്ഥാനിലെ ബിജെപി നേതാവ് മദന്‍ ലാല്‍ സെയ്‌നിയോട് ഹിസ്റ്ററി ക്ലാസിലിരുന്നിട്ടില്ലേയെന്ന് ചോദ്യമുയര്‍ത്തി പരിഹസിക്കുകയാണ് സോഷ്യല്‍മീഡിയ. ഗോ സംരക്ഷണത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് മുഗള്‍ഭരണകാലത്തെ ഉദ്ധരിച്ച് നടത്തിയ പരാമര്‍ശമാണ് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് തന്നെ വിനയായത്‌.

When Humayun was dying, he called Babur and told him, "if you want to rule Hindustan, you must keep three things in mind- respect cows, brahmins & women": Rajasthan BJP President Madan Lal Saini. (24.07.18) pic.twitter.com/ADIscc64vH — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018

മരണക്കിടയില്‍ ഹുമയൂണ്‍ ബാബറിനോട് പറഞ്ഞത് എന്ന മട്ടിലാണ് സെയ്‌നി പ്രസ്താവന നടത്തിയത്. ഗോക്കള്‍, ബ്രാഹ്മണര്‍, സ്ത്രീകള്‍ എന്നിവയെ ബഹുമാനിക്കണമെന്നും അതൊരിക്കലും മറക്കാനിടവരരുതെന്നും ബാബറിനോട് ഹുമയൂണ്‍ പറഞ്ഞതായി സെയ്‌നി പറഞ്ഞു.

ജനങ്ങള്‍ ഗോമാംസം ഭക്ഷിക്കുന്നത് നിര്‍ത്തിയാല്‍ ആള്‍ക്കൂട്ട കൊലപാതകങ്ങള്‍ അവസാനിക്കുമെന്ന് ആര്‍എസ്എസ് നേതാവ് ഇന്ദ്രേഷ് കുമാര്‍ രണ്ടു ദിവസം മുന്‍പ് പറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. തൊട്ടു പിന്നാലെയാണ് സെയ്‌നിയുടെ വക പുതിയ പരാമര്‍ശം. ഹുമയൂണ്‍ മരിക്കുന്നതിന് 25 കൊല്ലം മുമ്പ് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ പിതാവായ ബാബര്‍ മരിച്ചിരുന്നു. ബാബര്‍ 1531 ലും ഹുമയൂണ്‍ 1556 ലുമാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

This Babur-Humayun mixup reminds me of a school time mnemonic in Calcutta that helped us remember which Mughal came when. Babar Hoilo Aabar Jor, Sharilo Aushude. (Father sick again, cured by meds). Babur, Humayun, Akbar, Jehangir, Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb. — Satbir Singh (@thesatbir) July 26, 2018

സെയ്‌നിയ്ക്ക് എന്തായാലും ഇന്ത്യാ ചരിത്രത്തെക്കുറിച്ച്‌ നന്നായി തന്നെ ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ ആളുകള്‍ ക്ലാസെടുത്തു കഴിഞ്ഞു.

Humayun died in 1556. But when he was dying, he somehow called Babur who was already dead in 1531 to give him this gyaan. — Paresh (@hi_paresh) July 25, 2018

Illiterate dolt. Babur was Humayun’s father. He died before Humayun. https://t.co/Ily6Z7VCua — Ravi Shankar (@etteth) July 26, 2018

Iss ganchakkar ko koi batao humayun ka baap babur he... Jo Humayun ke marne ke 25 saal pehle marchuka tha.... — Dr Y Ashok Babu (@DrYAshokBabu) July 25, 2018