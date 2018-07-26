ജയ്പൂര്‍: രാജസ്ഥാനിലെ ബിജെപി നേതാവ് മദന്‍ ലാല്‍ സെയ്‌നിയോട് ഹിസ്റ്ററി ക്ലാസിലിരുന്നിട്ടില്ലേയെന്ന് ചോദ്യമുയര്‍ത്തി പരിഹസിക്കുകയാണ് സോഷ്യല്‍മീഡിയ. ഗോ സംരക്ഷണത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് മുഗള്‍ഭരണകാലത്തെ ഉദ്ധരിച്ച് നടത്തിയ പരാമര്‍ശമാണ് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് തന്നെ വിനയായത്‌.

മരണക്കിടയില്‍ ഹുമയൂണ്‍ ബാബറിനോട് പറഞ്ഞത് എന്ന മട്ടിലാണ് സെയ്‌നി പ്രസ്താവന നടത്തിയത്. ഗോക്കള്‍, ബ്രാഹ്മണര്‍, സ്ത്രീകള്‍ എന്നിവയെ ബഹുമാനിക്കണമെന്നും അതൊരിക്കലും മറക്കാനിടവരരുതെന്നും ബാബറിനോട് ഹുമയൂണ്‍ പറഞ്ഞതായി സെയ്‌നി പറഞ്ഞു. 

ജനങ്ങള്‍ ഗോമാംസം ഭക്ഷിക്കുന്നത് നിര്‍ത്തിയാല്‍ ആള്‍ക്കൂട്ട കൊലപാതകങ്ങള്‍ അവസാനിക്കുമെന്ന്  ആര്‍എസ്എസ് നേതാവ് ഇന്ദ്രേഷ് കുമാര്‍ രണ്ടു ദിവസം മുന്‍പ് പറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. തൊട്ടു പിന്നാലെയാണ് സെയ്‌നിയുടെ വക പുതിയ പരാമര്‍ശം. ഹുമയൂണ്‍ മരിക്കുന്നതിന് 25 കൊല്ലം മുമ്പ് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ പിതാവായ  ബാബര്‍ മരിച്ചിരുന്നു. ബാബര്‍ 1531 ലും ഹുമയൂണ്‍ 1556 ലുമാണ് മരിച്ചത്. 

സെയ്‌നിയ്ക്ക് എന്തായാലും ഇന്ത്യാ ചരിത്രത്തെക്കുറിച്ച്‌ നന്നായി തന്നെ ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ ആളുകള്‍ ക്ലാസെടുത്തു കഴിഞ്ഞു.

 

 

   

                                                                                                                    

 