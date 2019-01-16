പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയുടെ കൊല്ലം ബൈപ്പാസ് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചാകരയാക്കി ട്രോളന്മാര്‍. സാമൂഹികമാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ കൊല്ലം ബൈപ്പാസ് ഉദ്ഘാടനത്തെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള ട്രോളുകള്‍ 'ചീറിപ്പായുകയാണ്'.

മോദിയെ പരിഹസിച്ചു കൊണ്ടുള്ള 'പവനായി മോദി ആയി', 'ഓടു മോദി കണ്ടം വഴി' തുടങ്ങിയ ഹാഷ്ടാഗുകളും പിന്തുണച്ചു കൊണ്ടുള്ള 'അയ്യന്റെ നാട്ടില്‍ മോദി' തുടങ്ങിയ ഹാഷ്ടാഗുകളും സാമൂഹികമാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ വ്യാപകമായി പ്രചരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

വിരമിച്ച ഐ എ എസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനും എഴുത്തുകാരനുമായ എന്‍ എസ് മാധവന്റെ ട്വീറ്റ് ഇങ്ങനെ: എനിക്ക് സ്മൃതി ഇറാനിയോടുള്ള ബഹുമാനം വളരെപ്പെട്ടെന്ന് കൂടി. കുറഞ്ഞപക്ഷം ഒരു സി ടി സ്‌കാന്‍ മെഷീനെങ്കിലും അവര്‍ക്ക് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യാനായി കിട്ടിയല്ലോ. മോദിയെ നോക്കൂ. 13 കിലോമീറ്റര്‍ ഇരട്ടവരിപ്പാത ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യാന്‍ 3500 കിലോമീറ്റര്‍ യാത്ര ചെയ്ത് കൊല്ലത്തെത്തി.

My respect for Smriti Irani suddenly goes up. At least she got a CT Scan machine to inaugurate. Look at Modi, travelling 3500 kms all the way to Kollam, to open a 2-line, 13km bypass! #PavanayiModiAyi — N.S. Madhavan این. ایس. مادھون (@NSMlive) January 15, 2019

ഖുഷ്ബൂ സിങ് എന്ന ട്വിറ്റര്‍ ഉപയോക്താവിന്റെ പ്രതികരണം ഇങ്ങനെ: കേരളത്തില്‍ ബൈപ്പാസ് ഉദ്ഘാടനത്തിന് വരുന്ന മോദിയെ എന്തു വിളിക്കണം? നിരാശനെന്നോ അതോ അവസരവാദിയെന്നോ?

What should we call Modi for coming to inaugurate a Bypass in Kerala??

Desperate or Opportunist.😁😁😁#OduModiKandamVazhi. https://t.co/2oN4sIbyzq — Khushboo Singh. (@khush_boozing) January 15, 2019

Everybody know that Kerala is the most developed state in India. But even Keralites themselves had no idea that their state is so developed for the PM to come and inaugurate a small bypass here, spending crores on his security. 😂#OduModiKandamVazhihttps://t.co/joL5HcbXxC — Arjun Ramakrishnan (@aju000) January 15, 2019

Election is near and he is here...

All We have to say is :#OduModiKandamVazhi pic.twitter.com/13cUSE2Ewj — Tribal Chief (@chief_tribal) January 15, 2019

അതേസമയം ബൈപ്പാസ് ഉദ്ഘാടനത്തിനെത്തിയ മോദിയെ അഭിനന്ദിക്കുന്ന ട്വീറ്റുകളുമുണ്ട്.

#AyyanteNattilModi

(Modi in the land of Ayyappa)



PM Sri @narendramodi Visiting Kerala this evening to inaugurate Kollam bypass and will be addressing huge gathering of karyakartas at Cantonment Ground, Kollam. — Gaurav Mohnot (@mohnotgaurav18) January 15, 2019

Have a look at the spectacular Kollam bypass which PM Shri @narendramodi inaugurates in Kerala today along with several other development projects.

This is what BJP means by Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas. Well done!#AyyanteNattilModi #NaMoAgain pic.twitter.com/BqmxIKKJMn — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) January 15, 2019

