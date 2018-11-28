ഹൈദരാബാദ്: ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വ്യോമസേനയുടെ പരിശീലനവിമാനം തകര്‍ന്നു വീണു. തെലങ്കാനയിലെ യദാദ്രി ഭുവനഗിരിയ്ക്ക് സമീപമാണ് ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ വിമാനം തകര്‍ന്നു വീണത്.

A trainee aircraft which took off from Hakimpet Air Force station crashed in Bahupeta in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana. The pilot sustained injuries and has been shifted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/mVvi7ucgJE

വിമാനത്തിന്റെ പൈലറ്റിനെ പരിക്കുകളോടെ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചതായി എഎന്‍ഐ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു. നിത്യേനയുള്ള പരിശീലനപറക്കലിന് ഹക്കീംപേട്ട് വ്യോമത്താവളത്തില്‍ നിന്ന് യാത്രതിരിച്ചതായിരുന്നു വിമാനമെന്ന് വ്യോമസേനാവക്താവ് അനുപം ബാനര്‍ജി അറിയിച്ചു.

Indian Air Force PRO, Anupam Banerjee: A Kiran aircraft which took off from Hakimpet Air Force Station on a routine training mission crashed today morning. The trainee pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident. https://t.co/2AiOa9DuTy