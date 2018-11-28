വ്യോമസേനയുടെ പരിശീലന വിമാനം തകര്ന്നുവീണു; പൈലറ്റിന് പരിക്കേറ്റു
ഹൈദരാബാദ്: ഇന്ത്യന് വ്യോമസേനയുടെ പരിശീലനവിമാനം തകര്ന്നു വീണു. തെലങ്കാനയിലെ യദാദ്രി ഭുവനഗിരിയ്ക്ക് സമീപമാണ് ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ വിമാനം തകര്ന്നു വീണത്.
A trainee aircraft which took off from Hakimpet Air Force station crashed in Bahupeta in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana. The pilot sustained injuries and has been shifted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/mVvi7ucgJE— ANI (@ANI) 28 November 2018
വിമാനത്തിന്റെ പൈലറ്റിനെ പരിക്കുകളോടെ ആശുപത്രിയില് പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചതായി എഎന്ഐ റിപ്പോര്ട്ട് ചെയ്തു. നിത്യേനയുള്ള പരിശീലനപറക്കലിന് ഹക്കീംപേട്ട് വ്യോമത്താവളത്തില് നിന്ന് യാത്രതിരിച്ചതായിരുന്നു വിമാനമെന്ന് വ്യോമസേനാവക്താവ് അനുപം ബാനര്ജി അറിയിച്ചു.
Indian Air Force PRO, Anupam Banerjee: A Kiran aircraft which took off from Hakimpet Air Force Station on a routine training mission crashed today morning. The trainee pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident. https://t.co/2AiOa9DuTy— ANI (@ANI) 28 November 2018
നവംബര് 21 ന് ഇതേ രീതിയില് രാജീവ് ഗാന്ധി ഏവിയേഷന് അക്കാദമിയിലെ പരിശീലനവിമാനം സാങ്കേതികത്തകരാറുമൂലം തകര്ന്നു വീണിരുന്നു. രംഗാറെഡ്ഡി ജില്ലയിലായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. വിമാനത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന പൈലറ്റ് പരിക്കേല്ക്കാതെ രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു.
Content Highlights: Trainee Aircraft Crashes in Telangana