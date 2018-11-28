ഹൈദരാബാദ്: ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വ്യോമസേനയുടെ പരിശീലനവിമാനം തകര്‍ന്നു വീണു. തെലങ്കാനയിലെ യദാദ്രി ഭുവനഗിരിയ്ക്ക് സമീപമാണ് ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ വിമാനം തകര്‍ന്നു വീണത്. 

വിമാനത്തിന്റെ പൈലറ്റിനെ പരിക്കുകളോടെ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചതായി എഎന്‍ഐ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു.  നിത്യേനയുള്ള പരിശീലനപറക്കലിന് ഹക്കീംപേട്ട് വ്യോമത്താവളത്തില്‍ നിന്ന് യാത്രതിരിച്ചതായിരുന്നു വിമാനമെന്ന് വ്യോമസേനാവക്താവ്  അനുപം ബാനര്‍ജി അറിയിച്ചു.

നവംബര്‍ 21 ന് ഇതേ രീതിയില്‍ രാജീവ് ഗാന്ധി ഏവിയേഷന്‍ അക്കാദമിയിലെ പരിശീലനവിമാനം സാങ്കേതികത്തകരാറുമൂലം തകര്‍ന്നു വീണിരുന്നു. രംഗാറെഡ്ഡി ജില്ലയിലായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. വിമാനത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന പൈലറ്റ് പരിക്കേല്‍ക്കാതെ രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു. 

