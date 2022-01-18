ഐഎന്എസ് രണ്വീറില് പൊട്ടിത്തെറി; മൂന്നു നാവികര് മരിച്ചു
മുംബൈ: നാവികസേനാ പടക്കപ്പല് ഐഎന്എസ് രണ്വീറില് പൊട്ടിത്തെറി. മൂന്നു നാവികര് മരിച്ചു. 11 പേര്ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു.
നിലവില് സ്ഥിതി നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാണെന്ന് നാവികസേന അറിയിച്ചു. സംഭവത്തില് അന്വേഷണത്തിന് ഉത്തരവിട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്.
In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, 3 naval personnel lost their lives in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir. Responding immediately, the ship's crew brought the situation under control. There is no major material damage. pic.twitter.com/c9wJUieCCj— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2022
