മുംബൈ: നാവികസേനാ പടക്കപ്പല്‍ ഐഎന്‍എസ് രണ്‍വീറില്‍ പൊട്ടിത്തെറി. മൂന്നു നാവികര്‍ മരിച്ചു. 11 പേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. 

നിലവില്‍ സ്ഥിതി നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാണെന്ന് നാവികസേന അറിയിച്ചു. സംഭവത്തില്‍ അന്വേഷണത്തിന് ഉത്തരവിട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്.

