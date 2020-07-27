ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഫ്രാന്‍സില്‍നിന്ന് വ്യോമസേനയ്ക്കായി വാങ്ങിയ റഫാല്‍ യുദ്ധവിമാനങ്ങളുടെ ആദ്യ ബാച്ച് ഇന്ന് ഇന്ത്യയിലെത്തും. 36 റഫാല്‍ വിമാനങ്ങള്‍ വാങ്ങാനാണ് കരാര്‍ ഒപ്പിട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഇതിലെ നിര്‍മാണം പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കിയ അഞ്ചെണ്ണമാണ് ഇന്ന് ഇന്ത്യലെത്തുക.

വ്യോമസേന പൈലറ്റുകളാകും റഫാല്‍ വിമാനങ്ങള്‍ ഇന്ത്യയിലേക്ക് പറത്തുക. ഫ്രാന്‍സില്‍നിന്ന് പുറപ്പെടുന്ന വിമാനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് യു.എ.ഇയില്‍ മാത്രമാകും ഇന്ധനം നിറയ്ക്കാനായി ഇറങ്ങേണ്ടി വരിക. യു.എ.ഇയിലെ അല്‍ ധഫ്ര വ്യോമതാവളത്തിലാകും റഫാല്‍ വിമാനങ്ങള്‍ ഇറങ്ങുക.

ഇന്ധനം നിറച്ചതിന് ശേഷം അവിടെനിന്ന് ഇന്ത്യയിലെ അംബാല വ്യോമസേനാ താവളത്തിലേക്ക് വിമാനങ്ങളെത്തും. നിലവില്‍ 12 പൈലറ്റുമാര്‍ റഫാല്‍ പറത്താനുള്ള പരിശീലനം നേടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. 36 വിമാനങ്ങളില്‍ 30 എണ്ണം യുദ്ധമുഖത്തുപയോഗിക്കാനുള്ളതും ആറെണ്ണം പരിശീലനങ്ങള്‍ക്കുവേണ്ടിയുമാകും ഉപയോഗിക്കുക.

വിമാനങ്ങള്‍ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനെത്തിയ വ്യോമസേന പൈലറ്റുകള്‍ക്ക് ഫ്രാന്‍സിലെ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ അംബാസഡര്‍ ആശംസകള്‍ നേര്‍ന്നു. ഇദ്ദേഹം വിമാനങ്ങളുടെ ചിത്രങ്ങളും പങ്കുവെച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Content Highlights: The first batch Rafal fighter jets will arrive in India on Today