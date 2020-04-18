ജമ്മു കശ്മീരില് സിആര്പിഎഫ്-പോലീസ് സംഘത്തിനു നേര്ക്ക് ഭീകരാക്രമണം, രണ്ട് ജവന്മാര്ക്ക് വീരമൃത്യു
Representative image, photo: PTI
ശ്രീനഗര്: ജമ്മു കശ്മീരില് സി.ആര്.പി.എഫ്-പോലീസ് സംയുക്ത സംഘത്തിനു നേര്ക്ക് ഭീകരാക്രമണം. ബാരാമുള്ള ജില്ലയിലെ സോപോറില് വെച്ചാണ് സംഘത്തിനു നേര്ക്ക് ആക്രമണമുണ്ടായത്. രണ്ടു ജവാന്മാര് വീരമൃത്യു വരിച്ചു. മറ്റൊരു ജവാന് പരിക്കേറ്റിട്ടുണ്ട്.
#UPDATE Two jawans have lost their lives & another injured in a terrorist attack in Sopore, Baramulla in Jammu & Kashmir. https://t.co/u8vrWA6hm5— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020
