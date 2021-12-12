ശ്രീനഗര്‍: കശ്മീരിലെ പുല്‍വാമ ജില്ലയിലുള്ള അവന്തിപ്പോരയില്‍ ഒരു ഭീകരവാദിയെ സുരക്ഷാസേന വെടിവച്ചു കൊന്നു. രഹസ്യ വിവരത്തെത്തുടര്‍ന്ന് നടത്തിയ തിരച്ചിലിനിടെയാണിത്. ഏറ്റുമുട്ടല്‍ തുടരുകയാണെന്നും ഒരു ഭീകരനെ സുരക്ഷാസേന വധിച്ചുവെന്നും ഐ.ജി വിജയ് കുമാര്‍ വാര്‍ത്താ ഏജന്‍സിയോട് പറഞ്ഞു.

സുരക്ഷാസേന തിരച്ചില്‍ നടത്തുന്നതിനിടെ ഞായറാഴ്ച പുലര്‍ച്ചയോടെ ഭീകരവാദികള്‍ വെടിവെപ്പ് നടത്തി. തുടര്‍ന്നുണ്ടായ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിലാണ് ഭീകരവാദി കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. ഏറ്റുമുട്ടല്‍ ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെയും തുടരുകയാണ്.

Jammu and Kashmir | Security forces have neutralised one terrorist in an ongoing encounter in Baragam area of Awantipora



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/CCecwmOdpA — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട ഭീകരനെ തിരിച്ചറിയാനുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങള്‍ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് പോലീസ് വാര്‍ത്താ ഏജന്‍സിയോട് പറഞ്ഞു. സുരക്ഷാസേനയും പോലീസും ചേര്‍ന്നാണ് ഭീകരവിരുദ്ധ നീക്കം നടത്തുന്നതെന്നും ഐ.ജി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

One terrorist neutralized in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Baragam area of Awantipora: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/BhMpbgbrQB — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

Content Highlights: Terrorist killed after encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Awantipora