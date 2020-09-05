തെലങ്കാന ധനകാര്യ മന്ത്രിക്ക് കോവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു
ഹൈദരാബാദ്: തെലങ്കാന ധനകാര്യമന്ത്രി ഹരീഷ് റാവുവിന് കോവിഡ്-19 സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ അദ്ദേഹം തന്നെയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം പുറത്തുവിട്ടത്.
ലക്ഷണങ്ങളെ തുടര്ന്ന് നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയില് കോവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു. നിലവില് മറ്റ് ആരോഗ്യപ്രശ്നങ്ങളില്ല. കഴിഞ്ഞ ഏതാനും ദിവസങ്ങളായി ഞാനുമായി സമ്പര്ക്കത്തില് വന്നവര് സ്വയം നിരീക്ഷണത്തില് പ്രവേശിക്കണം, പരിശോധന നടത്തണം.-റാവു ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get Covid Test done— Harish Rao Thanneeru #StayHome #StaySafe (@trsharish) September 5, 2020
തെലങ്കാനയില് ഇതുവരെ 1,38,395പേര്ക്കാണ് കോവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്. 11 പേരാണ് ഇന്ന് മാത്രം കോവിഡ് ബാധിച്ച് മരണപ്പെട്ടത്.
