ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: മുന്‍വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രി സുഷമാ സ്വരാജ് ഔദ്യോഗികവസതി ഒഴിഞ്ഞു. സെന്‍ട്രല്‍ ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെ സഫ്ദാര്‍ജങ് ലെയിനില്‍ എട്ടാം നമ്പര്‍ വസതിയിലാണ് സുഷമ താമസിച്ചിരുന്നത്. ഇവിടെനിന്ന് താമസം മാറുന്ന കാര്യം ശനിയാഴ്ച ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് സുഷമ പങ്കുവെച്ചത്.

I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 29, 2019

ഒന്നാം മോദി സര്‍ക്കാരിലെ ഏറ്റവും ജനപ്രിയരായ മന്ത്രിമാരില്‍ ഒരാളായിരുന്നു സുഷമ. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയുള്ള സഹായാഭ്യര്‍ഥനകള്‍ക്ക് അടിയന്തര പരിഗണനയും സുഷമ നല്‍കിയിരുന്നു. ആരോഗ്യകാരണങ്ങള്‍ മുന്‍നിര്‍ത്തിയാണ് കഴിഞ്ഞ ലോക്‌സഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ സുഷമ മത്സരിക്കാതിരുന്നത്.

ഔദ്യോഗിക വസതി ഒഴിഞ്ഞ കാര്യം ട്വീറ്റിലൂടെ അറിയിച്ച സുഷമയ്ക്ക് ആശംസകളുമായി നടന്‍ അനുപം ഖേര്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടെ നിരവധിപേരാണ് എത്തിയത്. വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രി എന്ന നിലയില്‍ മികച്ചപ്രകടനമായിരുന്നു സുഷമ നടത്തിയതെന്ന് അവര്‍ ട്വീറ്റുകളിലൂടെ പറഞ്ഞു. ഔദ്യോഗികവസതി ഒഴിഞ്ഞുവെങ്കിലും നിങ്ങള്‍ ഞങ്ങളുടെ ഹൃദയത്തില്‍ വസിക്കുന്നുവെന്നും അനുപം ഖേര്‍ അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടു.

Dear @SushmaSwaraj ji!! You are one of the most graceful & dignified leaders of modern India. A persona like you, may move out of the official residence but you will continue to reside in our hearts for years. World of politics is a better place because of leaders like you.🙏 https://t.co/twxL1QTOb4 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 29, 2019

Don’t think you can leave just like that. You reside in the hearts and that’s a one way route no way out. Would like to see u in action soon. This is just a medical leave for you. — Proudindian by birth and choice (@indianverymuch) June 29, 2019

