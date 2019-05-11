Image: ANI
ഹൈദരാബാദ്: ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശില് സ്വകാര്യ ബസും വാനും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് 13 പേര് മരിച്ചു. അപകടത്തില് ഒട്ടേറെപേര്ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് കുര്നൂല് ജില്ലയിലെ വേല്ദുര്ത്തിയിലായിരുന്നു അപകടം.
സ്വകാര്യ ട്രാന്സ്പോര്ട്ട് കമ്പനിയായ എസ്.ആര്.എസ്. ട്രാവല്സിന്റെ സ്കാനിയ ബസാണ് അപകടത്തില്പ്പെട്ടത്. അപകടത്തിന്റെ കൂടുതല് വിവരങ്ങള് ലഭ്യമായിട്ടില്ല.
Andhra Pradesh: 13 dead and several injured after two vehicles collided in Veldurthi of Kurnool district today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lHoIlDsBkO— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019
Content Highlights: srs travels bus collided with van in andhra pradesh, 13 dead