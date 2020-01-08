#SupportDeepika Vs #BoycottDeepika : ദീപികയെ അനുകൂലിച്ചും എതിര്ത്തും പോര്
PTI Photo
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: ബോളിവുഡ് നടി ദീപിക പദുക്കോണിന്റെ ജെഎന്യു സന്ദര്ശനത്തെ ചൊല്ലി സാമൂഹികമാധ്യമങ്ങളില് പോര്. നടിയെ പിന്തുണച്ചും എതിര്ത്തുമുള്ള പോസ്റ്റുകളും ട്വീറ്റുകളുമാണ് ഫെയ്സ്ബുക്ക്, ട്വിറ്റര് തുടങ്ങിയ സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളില് പ്രചരിക്കുന്നത്.
പുതിയ ചിത്രമായ ചപാക്ക് റിലീസ് ചെയ്യാന് രണ്ടുദിവസം മാത്രം ബാക്കിനില്ക്കെയാണ് നടി ജെഎന്യുവിലെത്തി സമരം ചെയ്യുന്ന വിദ്യാര്ഥികളെ സന്ദര്ശിച്ചത്. കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം അക്രമത്തില് പരിക്കേറ്റ വിദ്യാര്ഥി യൂണിയന് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഐഷി ഘോഷ് ഉള്പ്പെടെയുള്ളവരുമായി അവര് സംസാരിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. എന്നാല് ജെഎന്യു വിദ്യാര്ഥികള്ക്ക് ഐക്യദാര്ഢ്യവുമായി നടി നേരിട്ട് കാമ്പസിലെത്തിയതിനെതിരെ സാമൂഹികമാധ്യമങ്ങളില് വിമര്ശനമുയര്ന്നു.
RT if you will Boycott Movies of @deepikapadukone for her Support to #TukdeTukdeGang and Afzal Gang pic.twitter.com/LN5rpwjDmT— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 7, 2020
ദീപിക പദുക്കോണിന്റെ ചിത്രങ്ങള് ബഹിഷ്കരിക്കാന് ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്ത് ബിജെപി നേതാക്കളടക്കമുള്ളവര് ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്തു. ബിജെപി വക്താവ് തജീന്ദര് പാല് സിങ് ബാഘ ഉള്പ്പെടെയുള്ളവരാണ് ദീപികയ്ക്കെതിരെ രംഗത്തെത്തിയത്. #BoycottDeepika #BoycottChhapaak #ShameonBollywood തുടങ്ങിയ ഹാഷ്ടാഗുകളിലാണ് ഇവര് ട്വീറ്റുകള് പ്രചരിപ്പിച്ചത്. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച റിലീസ് ചെയ്യാനിരിക്കുന്ന ചപാക്ക് സിനിമ ബഹിഷ്കരിക്കാനും ആഹ്വാനമുണ്ടായി.
#boycottchhapaak— Sidhant Pradhan (@Er_Sidhu_EEE) January 8, 2020
And make it disaster at box office
I cancelled my ticket
And please do cancel your ticket or don't book it.
Let's teach them a lesson. pic.twitter.com/3fR0PUUiR6
എന്നാല് നടിയ്ക്ക് പിന്തുണയുമായി സിനിമക്കാരടക്കമുള്ള പ്രമുഖര് ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ രംഗത്തെത്തി. ദീപിക തന്നെ നിര്മിച്ച പുതിയ ചിത്രം റിലീസ് ചെയ്യാന് രണ്ട് ദിവസം ബാക്കിനില്ക്കെ ജെഎന്യു കാമ്പസ് സന്ദര്ശിച്ചത് അവരുടെ ധൈര്യം തന്നെയാണെന്നായിരുന്നു ഇവരുടെ അഭിപ്രായം. ദീപികയെ പിന്തുണച്ച് #ISupportDeepika #RespectDeepika തുടങ്ങിയ ഹാഷ്ടാഗുകളിലായിരുന്നു ഈ ട്വീറ്റുകള്.
Let’s not forget she is also the producer of the films .. stakes are even higher . Mad respect for @deepikapadukone https://t.co/y5CPzSEedU— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 7, 2020
This is so shameful @TajinderBagga. #ISupportDeepika https://t.co/7N8fD1lvzO— Akash Swami (@akashswamii) January 7, 2020
More power to you @deepikapadukone and thank you for your solidarity and support. You might be abused or trolled today, but history will remember you for your courage and standing by the idea of India. pic.twitter.com/q9WkXODchL— Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) January 7, 2020
Content Highlights: social media war on deepika padukone jnu visit; bjp leader and others tweets to boycott her movies