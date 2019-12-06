ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാജ്യം ഉണര്‍ന്നത് തെങ്കാനയില്‍ പോലീസ് നീതി നടപ്പാക്കിയ വാര്‍ത്ത കേട്ടാണ്. വെറ്റിനറി ഡോക്ടറെ ബലാത്സംഗം ചെയ്ത് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയ കേസിലെ നാല് പ്രതികളേയും പോലീസ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിലൂടെ വധിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. നിര്‍ഭയ പോലെ രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ മനസാക്ഷിക്ക് മുറിവേല്‍പ്പിച്ച ക്രൂരതയാണ് തെലങ്കാനയില്‍ നടന്നത്. നരാധമന്മാര്‍ ചെയ്ത ക്രൂരതയ്ക്ക് ഇതിലും അര്‍ഹിക്കുന്ന ശിക്ഷ മറ്റൊന്നല്ലെന്ന് പ്രമുഖരും സാധാരണക്കാരും ഒരു പോലെ പ്രതികരിക്കുന്നു.

പ്രതി കുറ്റക്കാരനാണോ അല്ലയോ എന്ന് കണ്ടെത്തുന്നതിന് മുമ്പ് തന്നെ ഓടിച്ചിട്ട് വെടിവെച്ചുകൊല്ലുന്നത് നീതി നടപ്പാക്കലാണോ എന്ന് മറ്റൊരു വിഭാഗം ചോദിക്കുന്നു. സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയ മുഴുവന്‍ ഇന്ന് ഈ പോലീസ് നീതിയുടെ ശരി തെറ്റുകള്‍ വിലയിരുത്തുകയാണ്. ആക്ഷന്‍ സിനിമകളില്‍ എല്ലാ വില്ലന്മാരേയും വധിച്ച് വിജയശ്രീലാളിതനായി എത്തുന്ന നായകന്റെ പരിവേഷമായിരുന്നു പ്രതികളെ വധിച്ച പോലീസുകാര്‍ക്ക് ലഭിച്ചത്. എടുത്തുയര്‍ത്തിയും പൂക്കള്‍ വര്‍ഷിച്ചുമൊക്കെയാണ് പോലീസുകാരെ ജനം വരവേറ്റത്. പോലീസുകാര്‍ മുതല്‍ സിനിമപ്രവര്‍ത്തകരും രാഷ്ട്രീയ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരും വരെ ഈ വിഷയത്തില്‍ അനുകൂലിച്ചും പ്രതികൂലിച്ചും രംഗത്തുവരുന്നു

പ്രതികരണങ്ങള്‍

#WATCH Hyderabad: Reaction of girl students when news of encounter of the accused in murder and rape of woman veterinarian broke out pic.twitter.com/z238VVDsiC — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

Rape is an heinous crime. It must be dealt with strictly under the provisions of law. While I hold no brief for the alleged perpetrators of this dastardly act, “encounter” killings are a blot to our system. While I understand the urge for instant justice, this is not the way. https://t.co/BzVkLlSgYW — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 6, 2019

Rekha Sharma, National Commission for Women on #Telangana encounter: We always demanded death penalty for them, and here police is the best judge, I don't know in what circumstances this happened. https://t.co/cCfPbqy3rB pic.twitter.com/mG66un7DBv — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

Thank you Hyderabad Police 🙏



This is the way to deal with rapists.



Hope Police of other states will learn from you https://t.co/0C3EwgsFkg — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) December 6, 2019

Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u 🙏 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 6, 2019

I ❤️ TELANGANA . Fear is a great solution and sometimes the only solution . — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 6, 2019

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother on all four accused in rape&murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana killed in encounter: I am extremely happy with this punishment.Police has done a great job & I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel. pic.twitter.com/frL3sRqcD6 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019