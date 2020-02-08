ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഡല്‍ഹി നിയമസഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്‍റെ വോട്ടെടുപ്പിനിടയില്‍ എഎപി-കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ തമ്മില്‍ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടി.

എഎപി പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരും കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് സ്ഥാനാര്‍ഥി അല്‍ക ലാംബയുംതമ്മില്‍ ഉണ്ടായ വാക്കുതര്‍ക്കമാണ് സംഘര്‍ഷത്തില്‍ കാലാശിച്ചത്. അല്‍ക എഎപി പ്രവർത്തകന്റെ മുഖത്തടിക്കാന്‍ ശ്രമിച്ചതായും ആരോപണമുണ്ട്.

ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച് എഎപി തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മിഷനില്‍ പരാതി നല്‍കുമെന്ന് എഎപി വക്താവ് സഞ്ജയ് സിങ് അറിയിച്ചു.

#WATCH Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu ka Teela, Congress candidate Alka Lamba tries to slap an AAP worker. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission. #DelhiElections2020 (note: abusive language) pic.twitter.com/l5VriLUTkF