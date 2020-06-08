ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ലോക്ക്ഡൗണ്‍ നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങളില്‍ ഇളവ് വരുത്തിയതോടെ രാജ്യത്തെ വിവിധ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളില്‍ ആരാധനാലയങ്ങള്‍ തുറന്നു. കര്‍ശന നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങള്‍ പാലിച്ച് ആരാധനാലയങ്ങള്‍ തുറക്കാനാണ് അനുമതി നല്‍കിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. വിഗ്രഹങ്ങളിലോ പരിശുദ്ധ ഗ്രന്ഥങ്ങളിലോ വിശ്വാസികള്‍ സ്പര്‍ശിക്കാന്‍ പാടില്ല.

#WATCH Punjab: Prayers being offered at Durga Mata Mandir near Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana, as government has allowed reopening of places of worship from today. pic.twitter.com/BkH5JOwECT — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020



ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡില്‍ കണ്‍ടെയ്ന്‍മെന്റ് സോണുകള്‍ ഒഴികെയുള്ള മേഖലകളില്‍ രാവിലെ ഏഴുമുതല്‍ രാത്രി ഏഴ് വരെ ആരാധനാലയങ്ങള്‍ തുറക്കാം.

Delhi: Shrine of Velankanni in Khan Market reopens for devotees from today. Marks have been made on the floor to maintain social distancing in the church. #UNLOCK1 pic.twitter.com/v2JsHfUObS — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡിലെ പ്രസിദ്ധമായ വൈഷ്‌ണോവദേവി ക്ഷേത്രവും തുറന്നു. പക്ഷെ സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന് പുറത്തുള്ളവര്‍ക്ക് ആരാധനാലയങ്ങളില്‍ പ്രവേശനമില്ല.

Delhi: People offer prayers at Kalka Ji Temple as Government has allowed reopening of religious places from today.

As per Ministry of Health guidelines, touching of idols/holy books, choir/singing groups, etc are not allowed. pic.twitter.com/r8StjII0ij — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

ഡല്‍ഹിയില്‍ മാസ്‌ക് ധരിക്കാതെ ആരാധനാലയങ്ങളില്‍ ഭക്തര്‍ക്ക് പ്രവേശനമില്ല. മാത്രവുമല്ല ക്ഷേത്രത്തില്‍ കയറുന്നതിന് മുമ്പ് ശരീരോഷ്മാവും പരിശോധിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെ വേളാങ്കണ്ണി ആരാധനാലയത്തില്‍ സാമൂഹിക അകലം പാലിക്കാനായി നിലത്ത് പ്രത്യേകം അടയാളം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Lucknow: People offer prayers at Eidgah Mosque as Government has allowed places of worship to reopen from today.

As per Ministry of Health guidelines, touching of idols/holy books, choir/singing groups, etc are not allowed. pic.twitter.com/rtcyE7B3Dd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2020

ലഖ്‌നൗ പള്ളിയില്‍ ശരീരോഷ്മാവ് പരിശോധിച്ചിട്ടാണ് വിശ്വാസികളെ പ്രവേശിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്. മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി യോഗി ആദിത്യനാഥ് ഗോരഖ്‌നാഥ് ക്ഷേത്രത്തില്‍ എത്തി പ്രാര്‍ഥിച്ചു.

ലഖ്നൗ ഈദ്ഗാഹ് പള്ളിയിൽ പ്രാർഥിക്കുന്ന വിസ്വാസികൾ

അതേ സമയം ഉത്തര്‍പ്രദേശില്‍ മൊറാദാബാദില്‍ തുറന്ന ഗുരുദ്വാര ശ്രീ ഗുരു സിങ് സഭയും മനോകമ്മ ഹനുമാന്‍ ക്ഷേത്രവും രണ്ടാഴ്ച്ചത്തേക്ക് കൂടി അടച്ചിടുന്നത് നീട്ടി.

content highlights: religious places opens, believers visits wearing masks