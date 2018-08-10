ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: കേരളത്തിലെ പ്രളയദുരന്തം വിലയിരുത്താന്‍ കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രി രാജ്‌നാഥ് സിങ് ഞായറാഴ്ച കൊച്ചിയിലെത്തും.

കേന്ദ്രത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗത്തുനിന്നുള്ള സഹായത്തില്‍ സംസ്ഥാന സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ പൂര്‍ണതൃപ്തരാണെന്ന് രാജ്‌നാഥ് സിങ് ഡല്‍ഹിയില്‍ മാധ്യമപ്രവര്‍ത്തകരോടു പറഞ്ഞു. എല്ലാ വകുപ്പുകളും സഹകരിച്ചു പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്ന്‌ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി വ്യക്തമാക്കിയതായും രാജ്‌നാഥ് സിങ് കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു.

സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ പ്രളയ സാഹചര്യത്തെ കുറിച്ച് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയനുമായി സംസാരിച്ചെന്നും സാധ്യമായ എല്ലാ സഹായവും കേന്ദ്രസര്‍ക്കാര്‍ സംസ്ഥാന സര്‍ക്കാരിന് വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും രാജ്‌നാഥ് സിങ് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തിട്ടുമുണ്ട്.

സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ പ്രളയസാഹചര്യം ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രാലയം സൂക്ഷ്മമായി നിരീക്ഷിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വീറ്റില്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. 

