ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: കേരളത്തിലെ പ്രളയദുരന്തം വിലയിരുത്താന്‍ കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രി രാജ്‌നാഥ് സിങ് ഞായറാഴ്ച കൊച്ചിയിലെത്തും.

കേന്ദ്രത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗത്തുനിന്നുള്ള സഹായത്തില്‍ സംസ്ഥാന സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ പൂര്‍ണതൃപ്തരാണെന്ന് രാജ്‌നാഥ് സിങ് ഡല്‍ഹിയില്‍ മാധ്യമപ്രവര്‍ത്തകരോടു പറഞ്ഞു. എല്ലാ വകുപ്പുകളും സഹകരിച്ചു പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്ന്‌ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി വ്യക്തമാക്കിയതായും രാജ്‌നാഥ് സിങ് കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു.

