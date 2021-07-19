മുംബൈ: ബോളിവുഡ് താരം ശില്‍പ ഷെട്ടിയുടെ ഭര്‍ത്താവ് രാജ് കുന്ദ്ര നീലച്ചിത്ര നിര്‍മാണവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട കേസില്‍ അറസ്റ്റിലായി. മുംബൈ പോലീസാണ് കുന്ദ്രയെ അറസ്റ്റു ചെയ്തത്. കുന്ദ്രയ്‌ക്കെതിരെ മതിയായ തെളിവുകള്‍ ഉണ്ടെന്നും കേസില്‍ അന്വേഷണം പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്നും മുംബൈ പോലീസ് പ്രസ്താവനയില്‍ അറിയിച്ചു.

നീലച്ചിത്ര നിര്‍മാണവും ആപ്പുകളിലൂടെ അവ പ്രചരിപ്പിച്ചതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട കേസിലാണ് കുന്ദ്ര അറസ്റ്റിലായതെന്ന് മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടു ചെയ്തു. ഫെബ്രുവരിയിലാണ് മുംബൈ ക്രൈം ബ്രാഞ്ച് ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച കേസെടുത്തത്.

Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps. He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this: Mumbai Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/LbtBfG4jJc