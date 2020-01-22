ലഖ്‌നൗ: പ്രതിഷേധത്തിന്റെ പേരില്‍ ആസാദി മുദ്രാവാക്യങ്ങള്‍ മുഴക്കുന്നത് രാജ്യദ്രോഹമെന്ന് ഉത്തര്‍ പ്രദേശ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി യോഗി ആദിത്യനാഥ്. കാണ്‍പൂരില്‍ പൗരത്വ നിയമ ഭേദഗതി വിശദീകരണ സമ്മേളനത്തില്‍ സംസാരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹം.

പ്രതിഷേധത്തിന്റെ പേരില്‍ ആരെങ്കിലും ആസാദി മുദ്രാവാക്യങ്ങള്‍ മുഴക്കിയാല്‍ അത് രാജ്യദ്രോഹക്കുറ്റമാണ്. സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ അതിനെതിരെ കടുത്ത നടപടികള്‍ സ്വീകരിക്കും. ഇത് അംഗീകരിക്കാനാവില്ല. ഇന്ത്യയുടെ മണ്ണില്‍നിന്നു കൊണ്ട് ഇന്ത്യക്കെതിരെ ഗൂഢാലോചന നടത്താന്‍ ജനങ്ങളെ അനുവദിക്കാനാകില്ല- ആദിത്യനാഥ് പറഞ്ഞു.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Kanpur: If anyone will raise slogans of Azadi in the name of protest, it will amount to sedition & the govt will take strict action. It can't be accepted. People can't be allowed to conspire against India from Indian soil. pic.twitter.com/r5lLhdKO6w