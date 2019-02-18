ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: പെരിയയില്‍ രണ്ട് യൂത്ത് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ വെട്ടേറ്റ് മരിച്ച സംഭവത്തില്‍ കോൺഗ്രസ് അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി അതീവ ദുഃഖം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. ഔദ്യോഗിക ട്വിറ്റര്‍ പേജിലൂടെയാണ് അദ്ദേഹം തന്റെ പ്രതികരണം അറിയിച്ചത്.

"നമ്മുടെ കുടുംബത്തിലെ രണ്ടുപേര്‍ കേരളത്തില്‍ മൃഗീയമായി കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നു. ഈ വാര്‍ത്ത അതിയായ ഞെട്ടലുളവാക്കിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ആ യുവാക്കളുടെ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളോട് പാര്‍ട്ടിയുടെ ഐക്യദാര്‍ഢ്യം പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുന്നതിനൊപ്പം എന്റെ ആത്മാര്‍ഥമായ അനുശോചനം അറിയിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു. കൊലയ്ക്ക് പിന്നില്‍ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിച്ചവരെ നിയമത്തിന് മുമ്പിലെത്തിക്കുന്നതു വരെ ഞങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് വിശ്രമമില്ല. അദ്ദേഹം ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു." അദ്ദേഹം ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

The brutal murder of two members of our Youth Congress family in Kasargod, Kerala is shocking. The Congress Party stands in solidarity with the families of these two young men & I send them my deepest condolences. We will not rest till the murderers are brought to justice.