ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ലോക്‌സഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിനുള്ള കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് ഏകോപനസമിതി അധ്യക്ഷനായി എ.കെ.ആന്റണിയെ പാര്‍ട്ടി അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി നിയമിച്ചു. ജയറാം രമേശാണ്‌ സമിതി കണ്‍വീനര്‍. പ്രകടനപത്രിക സമിതി അധ്യക്ഷനായി പി.ചിദംബരത്തേയും നിയമിച്ചു.

പ്രചാരണ കമ്മിറ്റി ചെയര്‍മാനായി നിയമിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത് ആനന്ദ് ശര്‍മ്മയെയാണ്. പവന്‍ ഖേരയാണ് സമിതി കണ്‍വീനര്‍. പ്രകടനപത്രിക സമിതി കണ്‍വീനറായി രാജീവ് ഗൗഡയെ നിയമിച്ചു. 

വിവിധ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലെ എഐസിസി റിസര്‍ച്ച് വിഭാഗത്തിലെ ജീവനക്കാരുടെ പേരുകളും പുറത്തുവിട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്. കേരളത്തില്‍ പാര്‍ട്ടിയുടെ ഗവേഷണ വിഭാഗം കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ സംസ്ഥാന സെക്രട്ടറിയായി ഡോ.ഹരിപ്രിയ എമ്മിനെ നിയമിച്ചു. വിനു.ജെ ജോര്‍ജ്, സ്റ്റാന്‍ലി ജോര്‍ജ്, രാജേഷ് ചന്ദ്രദാസ്, ജിന്റോ ജോണ്‍, തോമസ് മാത്യു, രമേശ് സി.വി എന്നിവരെ കോര്‍ഡിനേറ്റര്‍മാരായും നിയമിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്‌. 

Content Highlights: Rahul Gandhi ,AK Antony, Chairman of Congress Coordination committee, Election2019