പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി രാജ്യത്തെ അഭിസംബോധന ചെയ്യും; ഇന്ന് ആറ് മണിക്ക്
പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി | Photo: twitter.com/ANI
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി ഇന്ന് രാജ്യത്തെ അഭിസംബോധന ചെയ്യും. ഇന്ന് വൈകുന്നേരം ആറ് മണിക്ക് പൗരന്മാര്ക്ക് സന്ദേശം നല്കുമെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം ട്വിറ്ററില് കുറിച്ചു.
आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020
Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening.
