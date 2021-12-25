ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ബി.ജെ.പിയുടെ പാര്‍ട്ടി ഫണ്ടിലേക്ക് ആയിരം രൂപ സംഭാവന നല്‍കി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ അദ്ദേഹം തന്നെയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം വ്യക്തമാക്കിയത്. മുന്‍പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി അടല്‍ ബിഹാരി വാജ്‌പേയിയുടെ ജന്മദിനത്തോട് അനുബന്ധിച്ച് ബി.ജെ.പി. ആരംഭിച്ച ധനസമാഹരണ പരിപാടിയുടെ ഭാഗമായാണ് മോദിയുടെ സംഭാവന. 

'ബിജെപിയെ ശക്തമാക്കാന്‍ സഹായിക്കുക, ഇന്ത്യയെ ശക്തമാക്കാന്‍ സാഹായിക്കുക', മോദി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു

മോദി സംഭാവന നല്‍കിയതിന്റെ റസീപ്റ്റും ട്വീറ്റിനൊപ്പം പങ്കുവെച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. സുരക്ഷാകാരണങ്ങള്‍ മുന്‍നിര്‍ത്തി അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ മൊബൈല്‍ നമ്പര്‍, ഇ മെയില്‍, പാന്‍ നമ്പര്‍ എന്നിവ മറച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. സംഭാവനയ്ക്കുള്ള കാരണമായി പാര്‍ട്ടി ഫണ്ട് എന്നാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. സംഭാവനയ്ക്ക് ആദായനികുതി ബാധകമല്ല. 

ബി.ജെ.പി. ദേശീയ അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ ജെ.പി. നഡ്ഡയും ആയിരംരൂപ പാര്‍ട്ടി ഫണ്ടിലേക്ക് സംഭാവന ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. നമോ ആപ്ലിക്കേഷനിലെ ഡൊണേഷന്‍ മൊഡ്യൂളിലൂടെ ആയിരുന്നു തന്റെ സംഭാവനയെന്ന് നഡ്ഡ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

