ഐ എസ് ആര് ഒ ശാസ്ത്രജ്ഞരുടേത് അനുകരണീയമായ പ്രതിബദ്ധതയും മനക്കരുത്തും- രാഷ്ട്രപതി
Image Credits: UNI
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: ഐ.എസ്.ആര്.ഒ ശാസ്ത്രജ്ഞരെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദ്. ചന്ദ്രയാന് ദൗത്യത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായാണ് ഐ എസ് ആര് ഒയുടെ പ്രവര്ത്തനങ്ങളില് രാജ്യം അഭിമാനം കൊള്ളുന്നതായി രാഷ്ട്രപതി അറിയിച്ചത്.
ചന്ദ്രയാന്2 ദൗത്യത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ഐ എസ് ആര് ഒയിലെ മുഴുവന് അംഗങ്ങളും പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചത് അനുകരണീയമായ പ്രതിബദ്ധതയും ധൈര്യവുമാണ്. രാജ്യം ഐ എസ് ആര് ഒ യുടെ പ്രവര്ത്തനങ്ങളില് അഭിമാനിക്കുന്നു. എല്ലാം ശുഭമായി അവസാനിക്കട്ടേയെന്ന് പ്രത്യാശിക്കാം- രാഷ്ട്രപതി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
With #Chandrayaan2 Mission, the entire team of ISRO has shown exemplary commitment and courage. The country is proud of @ISRO. We all hope for the best #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 6, 2019
ഐ എസ് അര് ഒയിലെ ശാസ്ത്രജ്ഞന്മാരുടെ ആവേശവും ആത്മസമര്പ്പണവും ഏതൊരു ഇന്ത്യക്കാരനും പ്രചോദനമാകുന്നതാണെന്ന് കോണ്ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് രാഹുല്ഗാന്ധി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
ചന്ദ്രയാന്2 ദൗത്യത്തില് ഐ എസ് ആര് ഒ ടീമിന് അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങള് അറിയിക്കുന്നു. ശാസ്ത്രജ്ഞന്മാരുടെ ആവേശവും ആത്മസമര്പ്പണവും ഏതൊരു ഇന്ത്യക്കാരനും പ്രചോദനമാകുന്നതാണ്. നിങ്ങളുടെ കഷ്ടപ്പാടുകള് വ്യര്ത്ഥമാകില്ല. ഇത് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ചാന്ദ്രദൗത്യത്തിന് അടിത്തറയാകും.- രാഹുല്ഗാന്ധി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions. 🇮🇳— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 6, 2019
ഇന്ന് ഇന്ത്യയിലും ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ശാസ്ത്രജ്ഞന്മാരിലും ഞങ്ങള് അഭിമാനം കൊള്ളുകയാണ്. അവസാന നിമിഷത്തില് ചില പ്രശ്നങ്ങളുണ്ടായെങ്കിലും ഇന്ത്യന് ശാസ്ത്രജ്ഞരുടെ മനക്കരുത്തും കഠിനപരിശ്രമവും ചരിത്രത്തില് ഇടം നേടുന്നതാണ്. ഇന്ത്യന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയും അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ഐ എസ് ആര് ഒ ടീമും ഒരു ദിവസം ചന്ദ്രയാന് 2 യാഥാര്ഥ്യമാക്കും- ഭൂട്ടാന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ലോത്തെ ഷെറിംഗ് പറഞ്ഞു.
Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering:We are proud of India and its scientists today. #Chandrayaan2 saw some challenges last minute but courage and hard work you have shown are historical. Knowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.I have no doubt he and his #ISRO team will make it happen one day pic.twitter.com/AA8B2vXx8o— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019
നമ്മള് പൂര്വാധികം ശക്തിയോടെ തിരികെ വരും. ഇന്ത്യയിലെ 100 കോടി ജനങ്ങളുടെ സ്വപ്നം ഒത്തൊരുമിച്ച് നേടിയെടുക്കുന്നതില് ഐ എസ് ആര് ഒയുടെ മനോധൈര്യത്തെ സല്യൂട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നു.-ഗൗതം ഗംഭീര് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
It's only a failure if we don't learn from our setbacks. We will come back stronger! I salute the great spirit of team @isro for making a billion Indians dream together, as one. The best is definitely yet to come 🚀 #Chandrayaan2— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 7, 2019
Content Highlights: President Ramnath Kovind congatulate ISRO team on Chandrayaan 2