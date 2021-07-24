ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ടോക്യോ ഒളിമ്പിക്‌സില്‍ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ആദ്യ മെഡല്‍ നേടിയ ഭാരോദ്വഹന താരം മീരാഭായ് ചാനുവിന് രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ അഭിനന്ദന പ്രവാഹം. മീരാഭായിയുടെ വിജയം എല്ലാ ഇന്ത്യക്കാര്‍ക്കും പ്രചോദനമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. മീരാഭായ്‌ക്കൊപ്പമുള്ള ചിത്രം പങ്കുവെച്ചാണ് മോദിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റ്. 

ടോക്യോ ഒളിമ്പിക്‌സില്‍ ഇതിലും സന്തോഷമുള്ള മറ്റെന്തു തുടക്കമാണ് ആഗ്രഹിക്കാനാവുക. മീരാഭായ് ചാനുവിന്റെ പ്രകടനം ഇന്ത്യയെ ആവേശഭരിതമാക്കുകയാണ്. ഭാരോദ്വഹനത്തില്‍ വെള്ളി മെഡല്‍ നേട്ടത്തെ അഭിനന്ദിക്കുന്നു. ചാനുവിന്റെ ഈ നേട്ടം എല്ലാ ഇന്ത്യക്കാര്‍ക്കും പ്രചോദനമാണെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദും ചാനുവിനെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ചു. ടോക്യോ ഒളിമ്പിക്‌സില്‍ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ മെഡല്‍ നേട്ടത്തിന് തുടക്കമിട്ട മീരാഭായ് ചാനുവിന് ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങളെന്ന് രാഷ്ട്രപതി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. 

ആദ്യ ദിനത്തില്‍ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ആദ്യ മെഡല്‍, നിങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ച് ഓര്‍ത്ത് രാജ്യം അഭിമാനിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് ചാനുവിനെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് കേന്ദ്ര കായിക യുവജനക്ഷേമ വകുപ്പ് മന്ത്രി അനുരാഗ് ഠാക്കൂര്‍ പ്രതികരിച്ചു. 

പ്രതിരോധ മന്ത്രി രാജ്‌നാഥ് സിങ്, ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാ, കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി, മുന്‍ കേന്ദ്ര കായിക മന്ത്രി കിരണ്‍ റിജിജു, ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഒളിമ്പിക് സ്വര്‍ണ മെഡല്‍ ജേതാവ് അഭിനവ് ബിന്ദ്ര, ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരങ്ങളായ സച്ചിന്‍, സെവാഗ് തുടങ്ങിയ പ്രമുഖരും മീരാഭായ് ചാനുവിനെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് രംഗത്തെത്തി. 

49 കിലോ വനിതാ വിഭാഗത്തിലാണ് ചാനുവിന്റെ മെഡല്‍ നേട്ടം. 2000ത്തിലെ സിഡ്‌നി ഒളിമ്പിക്‌സില്‍ വെങ്കലം നേടിയ കര്‍ണം മല്ലേശ്വരിക്ക് ശേഷം ആദ്യമായാണ് ഒരു ഇന്ത്യന്‍ താരം ഭാരോദ്വഹനത്തില്‍ ഒളിമ്പിക്‌സ് മെഡല്‍ സ്വന്തമാക്കുന്നത്. സ്‌നാച്ചില്‍ 84 കിലോയും പിന്നീട് 87 കിലോയും ഉയര്‍ത്തിയ ചാനു ക്ലീന്‍ ആന്‍ഡ് ജെര്‍ക്കിലെ ആദ്യ ശ്രമത്തില്‍ 110 കിലോയും പിന്നീട് 115 കിലോയും ഉയര്‍ത്തിയാണ് വെള്ളി മെഡല്‍ കരസ്ഥമാക്കിയത്. 