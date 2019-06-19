മുംബൈ: സ്‌കൂളിലെ മേല്‍ക്കൂരയിലെ കോണ്‍ക്രീറ്റ് പാളികള്‍ അടര്‍ന്നുവീണ് മൂന്നുകുട്ടികള്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര ഉല്ലാസ്‌നഗറിലെ ജുലേലാല്‍ സ്‌കൂളിലായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.

സ്‌കൂളിലെ ക്ലാസ്മുറിയില്‍ അധ്യാപിക ക്ലാസെടുക്കുന്നതിനിടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. ബെഞ്ചിലിരിക്കുകയായിരുന്ന മൂന്ന് കുട്ടികളുടെ തലയിലാണ് കോണ്‍ക്രീറ്റ് പാളികള്‍ വീണത്. ഇവരെ പരിക്കുകളോടെ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

#WATCH: Three students were injured after a portion of cement plaster collapsed on them while they were attending class in Ulhasnagar's Jhulelal School, Maharashtra yesterday. pic.twitter.com/luXzWD4TAI