ഗാന്ധിനഗര്‍:മതിയായ രേഖകളില്ലാത്തതിന് പോലീസ് പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത ആഡംബര കാര്‍ വിട്ടുകിട്ടാന്‍ ഉടമയ്ക്ക് പിഴയൊടുക്കേണ്ടി വന്നത് 27.68 ലക്ഷം രൂപ. ഗുജറാത്തിലെ അഹമ്മദാബാദിലാണ് സംഭവം. രഞ്ജിത് ദേശായി എന്നയാള്‍ക്കാണ് വന്‍തുക പിഴയായി അടയ്ക്കേണ്ടി വന്നത്.

RTO @cotguj slaps a fine of total INR 27.68 Lakh on Porsche Car which was detained during a routine check by Ahmedabad Traffic West Police for not having required documents. One of the highest fine amount levied in the country ever. #GujaratRTO #AhmedabadPolice pic.twitter.com/xPY14vdUmW — Ahmedabad Police (@AhmedabadPolice) January 8, 2020

കഴിഞ്ഞവര്‍ഷം നവംബറിലാണ് രഞ്ജിത്തിന്റെ പോര്‍ഷെ 911 സ്പോര്‍ട്സ് കാര്‍ പോലീസ് പിടിച്ചെടുത്തത്. കാറിന് നമ്പര്‍ പ്ലേറ്റ്, മറ്റു രേഖകള്‍ തുടങ്ങിയവ ഇല്ലാതിരുന്നതിനാല്‍ 9.80ലക്ഷം രൂപ പിഴചുമത്തുകയും ചെയ്തു. ഇതേക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള അഹമ്മദാബാദ് പോലീസിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റ് സാമൂഹ്യമാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ വൈറലായിരുന്നു.

തുടര്‍ന്ന്, ജനുവരി എട്ടിന് നികുതിയും പിഴയും പലിശയും അടക്കം 27.68 ലക്ഷം അടച്ച് രഞ്ജിത് കാര്‍ പുറത്തിറക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. പിഴ ഒടുക്കിയതിന്റെ രസീത് അഹമ്മദാബാദ് പോലീസ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ പങ്കുവെച്ചു. ഇത്തരം നിയമലംഘനത്തിന് രാജ്യത്ത് ചുമത്തപ്പെട്ട ഏറ്റവും ഉയര്‍ന്ന തുകയാണിതെന്നും ട്വീറ്റില്‍ പറയുന്നു.

During a routine checking in Ahmedabad West. Porsche 911 was caught by PSI MB Virja. The vehicle had No Number Plate and Valid Documents. Vehicle detained and slapped fine of Rs. 9 Lakh 80 Thousand (9,80,000 INR). #AhmedabadPolice #Rules4All pic.twitter.com/runtd5k8dX — Ahmedabad Police (@AhmedabadPolice) November 29, 2019

content highlights: Porsche owner pays 27.68 lakh as fine to get back his impounded car