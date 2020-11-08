ബൈഡനെയും കമലയെയും അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദി
നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി, ജോ ബൈഡന്| Photo: ANI, AP
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: അമേരിക്കന് പ്രസിഡന്റ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില് മികച്ച വിജയം നേടിയ ജോ ബൈഡനെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് അദ്ദേഹം ബൈഡനെ അഭിനന്ദനം അറിയിച്ചത്.
വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ആയിരുന്ന വേളയില് ഇന്ത്യ-യു.എസ്. ബന്ധം ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നിതില് ബൈഡന്റെ സംഭാവനകള് നിര്ണായകവും അമൂല്യവുമായിരുന്നെന്ന് മോദി പറഞ്ഞു. ഇന്ത്യ-യു.എസ്. ബന്ധം ഉന്നതിയില് എത്തുന്നതിന് ഒരിക്കല്ക്കൂടി യോജിച്ചു പ്രവര്ത്തിക്കാന് ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നതായും മോദി ട്വീറ്റില് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020
വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് പദത്തിലെത്തിയ ഇന്ത്യന് വംശജ കമല ഹാരിസിനെയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി അഭിനന്ദിച്ചു. നിങ്ങളുടെ പിന്തുണയും നേതൃത്വവും ഇന്ത്യ-യു.എസ്. ബന്ധം കൂടുതല് ശക്തമാക്കുമെന്ന് ഉറപ്പുണ്ടെന്നും മോദി ട്വീറ്റില് പറഞ്ഞു.
Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020
കോണ്ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് രാഹുല് ഗാന്ധിയും ബൈഡനെയും കമലയെയും അഭിനന്ദിച്ചു.
Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden. I’m confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2020
Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2020
content highlights: pm narendra modi congratulates joe biden and kamala harris