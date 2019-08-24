വിലമതിക്കാനാകാത്ത സുഹൃത്തിനെ നഷ്ടമായെന്ന് മോദി; അരുണ് ജയ്റ്റ്ലിയെ അനുസ്മരിച്ച് പ്രമുഖര്
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: അന്തരിച്ച മുതിര്ന്ന ബിജെപി നേതാവും മുന് ധനകാര്യ മന്ത്രിയുമായ അരുണ് ജയ്റ്റ്ലിയെ അനുസ്മരിച്ച് പ്രമുഖര് രംഗത്തെത്തി. തനിക്ക് വിലമതിക്കാനാകാത്ത സുഹൃത്തിനെയാണ് നഷ്ടമായതെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി അനുശോചന സന്ദേശത്തിൽ അറിയിച്ചു. രാഷ്ടീയത്തിലെ അതികായനെയാണ് നഷ്ടമായതെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്ത്തു. ജെയ്റ്റിലിയുടെ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ചു.
With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019
ഇന്ത്യയുടെ പുരോഗതിക്ക് വിസ്മരിക്കാനാകാത്ത സംഭാവനകള് നല്കിയ വ്യക്തിത്വമാണ് അരുണ് ജെയ്റ്റ്ലിയെന്ന് രാഷ്ട്രപതി അനുശോചിച്ചു. ബുദ്ധിമാനായ നിയമജ്ഞനും മികച്ച പാര്ലമെന്റേറിയനുമായിരുന്നു ജയ്റ്റ്ലിയെന്ന് രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാം നാഥ് ഗോവിന്ദ് കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്ത്തു
Shri Arun Jaitley possessed a unique ability of discharging the most onerous responsibility with poise, passion and studied understanding.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 24, 2019
His passing leaves a huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem. Condolences to his family and associates #PresidentKovind
സഹോദര തുല്ല്യമായ നേതാവിനെയാണ് തനിക്ക് നഷ്ടമായതെന്ന് അമിത്ഷാ അനുസ്മരിച്ചു.
हमारे दो बड़े नेताओं का एक के बाद हमे छोड़ जाना सभी के लिए वज्राघात जैसा है। अरुण जी की दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति मिले यही प्रार्थना। ॐ शांतिः— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 24, 2019
ഡല്ഹി എയിംസ് ആശുപത്രിയില് ശനിയാഴ്ച 12.07 ഓടെയായിരുന്നു ജെയ്റ്റ്ലിയുടെ അന്ത്യം. ഒരാഴ്ചയിലേറെയായി വെന്റിലേറ്ററിന്റെ സഹായത്തോടെയായിരുന്നു ജീവന് നിലനിര്ത്തിയിരുന്നത്. ശ്വസന പ്രശ്നങ്ങളെ തുടര്ന്ന് ഈ മാസം ഒമ്പതിനാണ് ജെയ്റ്റ്ലിയെ എയിംസില് പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്.
Content Highlight; PM Modi remembers Arun Jaitley