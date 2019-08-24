ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: അന്തരിച്ച മുതിര്‍ന്ന ബിജെപി നേതാവും മുന്‍ ധനകാര്യ മന്ത്രിയുമായ അരുണ്‍ ജയ്റ്റ്‌ലിയെ അനുസ്മരിച്ച് പ്രമുഖര്‍ രംഗത്തെത്തി. തനിക്ക് വിലമതിക്കാനാകാത്ത സുഹൃത്തിനെയാണ് നഷ്ടമായതെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി അനുശോചന സന്ദേശത്തിൽ അറിയിച്ചു. രാഷ്ടീയത്തിലെ അതികായനെയാണ് നഷ്ടമായതെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു. ജെയ്റ്റിലിയുടെ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ചു.

With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!