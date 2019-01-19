#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides a K-9 Vajra Self Propelled Howitzer built by Larsen & Toubro pic.twitter.com/ww9B90OaiD— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2019
ഹോവിസ്റ്റര് തോക്ക് നിര്മാണത്തിന് പിന്നില് പ്രവര്ത്തിച്ച എല്ലാവരേയും അഭിനന്ദിക്കുന്നതായും രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ പ്രതിരോധമേഖലയ്ക്ക് ഇത് സുപ്രധാന മുതല്ക്കൂട്ടാണെന്നും ചിത്രങ്ങളോടൊപ്പം പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
I congratulate the entire team of Larsen & Toubro for building the state-of-the-art K-9 Vajra Self Propelled Howitzer.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2019
This is a significant contribution towards India’s defence sector and protecting the country. pic.twitter.com/9YLRjHYdFE
ലാര്സണ് ആന്ഡ് ടൂബ്രോ കമ്പനിയാണ് ഹോവിറ്റ്സര് തോക്കുകളുടെ നിര്മാണം ഏറ്റെടുത്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. 4500 കോടി രൂപയുടെ കരാറിന്മേലാണ് പദ്ധതി. കെ9 വജ്ര-റ്റി നൂറ് യൂണിറ്റ് തോക്കുകളാണ് കരാര്പ്രകാരം കമ്പനി നിര്മിക്കുന്നത്. റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ദിന പരേഡില് രണ്ട് തോക്കുകള് പ്രദര്ശനത്തിനെത്തിക്കും.
Content Highlights: Prime Minister Inagurates Indias First Howitzer Gun Making Unit