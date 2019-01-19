അഹമ്മദാബാദ് (ഗുജറാത്ത്): സൂറത്തിലെ ഹസീറയില്‍ ആരംഭിച്ച ഹോവിറ്റ്സര്‍ തോക്ക് നിര്‍മാണശാലയുടെ ഉദ്ഘാടനം പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി നിര്‍വഹിച്ചു. കെ9 വജ്രയില്‍ യാത്ര നടത്തിയാണ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ഉദ്ഘാടനം നിര്‍വഹിച്ചത്. പ്രതിരോധ മന്ത്രി നിര്‍മലാ സീതാരാമനും ഉദ്ഘാടന ചടങ്ങില്‍ പങ്കെടുത്തു.



ഹോവിസ്റ്റര്‍ തോക്ക് നിര്‍മാണത്തിന് പിന്നില്‍ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിച്ച എല്ലാവരേയും അഭിനന്ദിക്കുന്നതായും രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ പ്രതിരോധമേഖലയ്ക്ക് ഇത് സുപ്രധാന മുതല്‍ക്കൂട്ടാണെന്നും ചിത്രങ്ങളോടൊപ്പം പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

I congratulate the entire team of Larsen & Toubro for building the state-of-the-art K-9 Vajra Self Propelled Howitzer.



This is a significant contribution towards India’s defence sector and protecting the country. pic.twitter.com/9YLRjHYdFE