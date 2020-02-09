ഭാരതമാതാവിന്റെ സമര്പ്പിതനായ പുത്രന്- പി. പരമേശ്വരന്റെ നിര്യാണത്തില് അനുശോചിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: ആര്എസ്എസ് സൈദ്ധാന്തികന് പി. പരമേശ്വരന്റെ നിര്യാണത്തില് അനുശോചിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. ഭാരതമാതാവിന്റെ സമര്പ്പിതനായ പുത്രനായിരുന്നു പി. പരമേശ്വരനെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റില് പറയുന്നു. രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ സാംസ്കാരിക ഉണര്വിനും ആത്മിയ പരിഷ്കരണത്തിനും ദരിദ്രരെ സേവിക്കുന്നതിനും വേണ്ടി ഉഴിഞ്ഞുവെച്ച ജീവിതമായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റേത്. പരമേശ്വര്ജിയുടെ ചിന്തകള് വിപുലവും രചനകള് ശ്രദ്ദേയവുമായിരുന്നു. അദ്ദേഹം അജയ്യനായിരുന്നു- മോദി ട്വിറ്ററില് കുറിച്ചു.
Shri P Parameswaran was a proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata. His was a life devoted to India’s cultural awakening, spiritual regeneration and serving the poorest of the poor. Parameswaran Ji’s thoughts were prolific and his writings were outstanding. He was indomitable!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2020
പി. പരമേശ്വരനൊപ്പമുള്ള ചിത്രം പങ്കുവെച്ചുകൊണ്ടുള്ള മറ്റൊരു ട്വീറ്റില് അദ്ദേഹവുമായി പലതവണ സംവദിക്കാന് സാധിച്ചതില് താന് ഭാഗ്യവാനാണെന്നും മോദി കുറിച്ചു. ഭാരതീയ വിചാര കേന്ദ്രം, വിവേകാനന്ദ കേന്ദ്രം തുടങ്ങിയ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളെ പരിപോഷിപ്പിച്ചു. ഉയര്ന്ന ധീഷണാശാലിയായിരുന്നു. അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ നിര്യാണം വേനയുളവാക്കുന്നതാണ്. ഓം. ശാന്തി- മോദി ട്വിറ്ററില് കുറിച്ചു
An institution builder, Parameswaran Ji nurtured eminent institutions such as the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, Vivekananda Kendra and others. I am fortunate to have interacted with him many times. He was a towering intellectual. Anguished by his demise. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DMo2fBiL3r— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2020
