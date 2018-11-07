അതിര്ത്തിയില് സൈനികര്ക്കൊപ്പം ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷിച്ച് മോദി
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: ഇന്ത്യാ-ചൈനാ അതിര്ത്തിക്ക് സമീപം ഹര്സില് സൈനികര്ക്കൊപ്പം ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. ഹര്സിലെ ഐ.റ്റി.ഡി.പി ജവാന്മാര്ക്ക് മധുരം നല്കിയായിരുന്നു പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷം. ആഘോഷത്തിന്റെ ചിത്രങ്ങള് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വിറ്ററില് പങ്കുവെച്ചു.
While interacting with Army and @ITBP_official Jawans in Harsil, spoke about the numerous steps being taken by the Government of India for the strengthening of the defence sector, welfare of ex-servicemen and highlighted how Indian forces are admired globally for the skills. pic.twitter.com/DFAuJfrQwy— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2018
മഞ്ഞുമലകളിലെ ഉയരങ്ങളില് സൈനികര് ചെയ്യുന്ന സേവനം രാഷ്ട്രത്തിന്റെ കരുത്ത് വര്ധിപ്പിക്കുകയും 125 കോടി ജനതയുടെ ഭാവിയും സ്വപ്നങ്ങളും സുരക്ഷിതമാക്കുകയുമാണെന്ന് മോദി പ്രതികരിച്ചു. ദീപാവലി വെളിച്ചത്തിന്റെ ഉത്സവമാണ്. ആ വെളിച്ചങ്ങള് നന്മയെ പടര്ത്തുകയും ഭീതിയെ അകറ്റുകയും ചെയ്യു. സമാനമായ പ്രവര്ത്തനമാണ് തങ്ങളുടെ ആത്മസമര്പ്പണത്തിലൂടെയും അച്ചടക്കത്തിലൂടെയും സൈനികരും നിര്വഹിക്കുന്നതെന്നും മോദി കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്ത്തു.
Celebrated Diwali with our valorous Army and @ITBP_official personnel at Harsil in Uttarakhand.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2018
India is immensely proud of all those who protect our nation, with utmost dedication and courage.
We salute them! pic.twitter.com/siW4Yz2UUd
ഇന്ത്യ-ചൈന അതിര്ത്തിയില് സമുദ്രനിരപ്പില് നിന്നും 7,860 അടി ഉയരത്തില് സ്ഥിതി ചെയ്യുന്ന സൈനിക കേന്ദ്രമാണ് ഹര്സില്. തുടര്ന്ന് കേദാര്നാഥിലും മോദി സന്ദര്ശനം നടത്തി.
#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi and Jawans of the Indian Armed Forces at Harsil chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/cwNN6TqE3m— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2018