ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഇന്ത്യാ-ചൈനാ അതിര്‍ത്തിക്ക് സമീപം ഹര്‍സില്‍ സൈനികര്‍ക്കൊപ്പം ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. ഹര്‍സിലെ ഐ.റ്റി.ഡി.പി ജവാന്മാര്‍ക്ക് മധുരം നല്‍കിയായിരുന്നു പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷം. ആഘോഷത്തിന്റെ ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ പങ്കുവെച്ചു.

While interacting with Army and @ITBP_official Jawans in Harsil, spoke about the numerous steps being taken by the Government of India for the strengthening of the defence sector, welfare of ex-servicemen and highlighted how Indian forces are admired globally for the skills. pic.twitter.com/DFAuJfrQwy