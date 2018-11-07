ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഇന്ത്യാ-ചൈനാ അതിര്‍ത്തിക്ക് സമീപം ഹര്‍സില്‍ സൈനികര്‍ക്കൊപ്പം ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷിച്ച്  പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. ഹര്‍സിലെ ഐ.റ്റി.ഡി.പി ജവാന്മാര്‍ക്ക് മധുരം നല്‍കിയായിരുന്നു പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷം. ആഘോഷത്തിന്റെ ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ പങ്കുവെച്ചു.

മഞ്ഞുമലകളിലെ ഉയരങ്ങളില്‍ സൈനികര്‍ ചെയ്യുന്ന സേവനം രാഷ്ട്രത്തിന്റെ കരുത്ത് വര്‍ധിപ്പിക്കുകയും 125 കോടി ജനതയുടെ ഭാവിയും സ്വപ്‌നങ്ങളും സുരക്ഷിതമാക്കുകയുമാണെന്ന് മോദി പ്രതികരിച്ചു. ദീപാവലി വെളിച്ചത്തിന്റെ ഉത്സവമാണ്. ആ വെളിച്ചങ്ങള്‍ നന്മയെ പടര്‍ത്തുകയും ഭീതിയെ അകറ്റുകയും ചെയ്യു. സമാനമായ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനമാണ് തങ്ങളുടെ ആത്മസമര്‍പ്പണത്തിലൂടെയും അച്ചടക്കത്തിലൂടെയും സൈനികരും നിര്‍വഹിക്കുന്നതെന്നും മോദി കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു. 

ഇന്ത്യ-ചൈന അതിര്‍ത്തിയില്‍ സമുദ്രനിരപ്പില്‍ നിന്നും 7,860 അടി ഉയരത്തില്‍ സ്ഥിതി ചെയ്യുന്ന സൈനിക കേന്ദ്രമാണ് ഹര്‍സില്‍. തുടര്‍ന്ന് കേദാര്‍നാഥിലും മോദി സന്ദര്‍ശനം നടത്തി.