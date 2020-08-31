ന്യൂഡൽഹി: മുൻ രാഷ്ട്രപതി പ്രണബ് മുഖർജിയുടെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയും രാഷ്ട്രപതിയും. പ്രണബ് മുഖർജിയുടെ വിയോഗത്തിൽ രാജ്യം ദുഃഖിക്കുകയാണെന്നും രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ വികസനപാതയിൽ മായാത്ത മുദ്ര പതിപ്പിച്ച വ്യക്തിയാണ് പ്രണബ് മുഖർജിയെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

പ്രണബ് മുഖർജിയുടെ മരണവിവരമറിഞ്ഞ് നടുങ്ങിപ്പോയെന്നും അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ മരണം ഒരു യുഗത്തിന്റെ അവസാനമാണെന്നും രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദ് ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ പറഞ്ഞു. പ്രണബ് മുഖർജിയുടെ കുടുംബത്തിനും സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾക്കും അദ്ദേഹം അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ചു.

Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

അങ്ങേയറ്റം കൂറോടെ രാഷ്ട്രത്തെ സേവിച്ച പരിചയസമ്പന്നനായ നേതാവായിരുന്നു പ്രണബ് മുഖർജിയെന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാ അനുസ്മരിച്ചു. പ്രണബ് മുഖർജിയുടെ വിയോഗ വാർത്ത അതീവ ദുഃഖത്തോടെയാണ് രാജ്യം സ്വീകരിക്കുന്നതെന്നും രാജ്യത്തിനൊപ്പം അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് പ്രണാമം അർപ്പിക്കുന്നുവെന്നും കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് രാഹുൽഗാന്ധി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020

With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee.



I join the country in paying homage to him.



My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends. pic.twitter.com/zyouvsmb3V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2020

Content Highlights: pm modi and president ramnath kovind mourns death of pranab mukherjee