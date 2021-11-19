ചെന്നൈ: പ്രസ് ഇന്‍സ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂട്ട് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യയും ഇന്റര്‍നാഷണല്‍ കമ്മിറ്റി ഓഫ് ദ റെഡ്ക്രോസും (ഐ.സി.ആര്‍.സി.) സംയുക്തമായി നല്‍കുന്ന ദേശീയ ഫോട്ടോഗ്രഫി പുരസ്‌കാര അവാര്‍ഡ് ജേതാക്കളെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ബെസ്റ്റ് ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫ് വിഭാഗത്തില്‍ മാതൃഭൂമിയിലെ മൂന്ന് ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫര്‍മാര്‍ പ്രത്യേക പരാമര്‍ശത്തിനര്‍ഹരായി.



ചീഫ് ന്യൂസ് ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫര്‍ സി.ബിജു, സീനിയര്‍ ന്യൂസ് ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫര്‍ ഇ.വി.രാഗേഷ്, ചീഫ് ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫര്‍ ബി.മുരളീകൃഷ്ണന്‍ എന്നിവരാണ് പ്രത്യേക പരാര്‍ശം നേടിയവര്‍.

C. Biju receives a Special Mention in the Best Photography category for his picture, ‘Helping hand’ which appeared in @mathrubhumieng.#ICRCPIIAwards pic.twitter.com/PNvOJ0HZ1q — ICRC New Delhi (@ICRC_nd) November 19, 2021

E.V. Ragesh receives a Special Mention in the Best Photography category for his picture, ‘On safe hands’, which appeared in @mathrubhumieng.#ICRCPIIAwards pic.twitter.com/esMwO4Z4uL — ICRC New Delhi (@ICRC_nd) November 19, 2021