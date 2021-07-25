മുംബൈ: ശക്തമായ മഴയും വെള്ളപ്പൊക്കവും ഉരുള്‍പൊട്ടലും തുടരുന്ന മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയില്‍ വെള്ളം കയറിയ നിരവധി ഗ്രാമങ്ങള്‍ ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ടു. ജലനിരപ്പ് ഉയർന്നതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ദേശീയ പാതകളിലൂടെയുള്ള ഗതാഗതം തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്. ശക്തമായ മഴ തുടരുന്നതിനാല്‍ രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനത്തിന് തടസ്സം നേരിടുകയാണ്. 

വീടുകളില്‍ വെള്ളം കയറിയതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് സംഗ്ലീവാഡി ഗ്രാമത്തില്‍ നിരവധി ആളുകള്‍ മേല്‍ക്കൂരകളില്‍ അഭയം പ്രാപിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ഗ്രാമത്തിലെ ഭൂരിഭാഗം ജനങ്ങളേയും ദുരിതാശ്വാസ ക്യാമ്പിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

സംഗ്ലിയും കാനേഗാവുമുള്‍പ്പെടെ മറ്റു ഗ്രാമങ്ങളിലും വെള്ളം കയറിയിരുന്നു. മേഖലയില്‍ രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനം നടത്തുന്നതിന്റെ വീഡിയോ എഎന്‍ഐ പുറത്തുവിട്ടു. 

കൃഷ്ണാ നദിയില്‍ വെള്ളമുയര്‍ന്നതിനെത്തുടര്‍ന്ന് റോഡിലിറങ്ങിയ മുതല ജനങ്ങളില്‍ ഭീതിപരത്തി.

പ്രളയത്തില്‍ മരിച്ചവരുടെ കുടുംബങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് സംസ്ഥാന സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ അഞ്ച് ലക്ഷം രൂപ ധനസഹായം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. പരിക്കേറ്റവരുടെ ആശുപത്രിച്ചിലവും സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ഏറ്റെടുക്കും. ദേശീയ, സംസ്ഥാന ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ സേനകള്‍ രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനം നടത്തുന്നുണ്ട്.

