ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: കൊറോണ വൈറസ് ബാധയെ പ്രതിരോധിക്കാന്‍ അക്ഷീണം അധ്വാനിക്കുന്ന ആരോഗ്യപ്രവര്‍ത്തകരെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് ജനങ്ങള്‍. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയുടെ ആഹ്വാനമനുസരിച്ചാണ് ഞായറാഴ്ച അഞ്ചുമണിക്ക് കൈകള്‍കൊട്ടിയും മണികിലുക്കിയും പാത്രങ്ങള്‍ തമ്മില്‍ കൂട്ടിമുട്ടിച്ചും ജനങ്ങള്‍ ആരോഗ്യപ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ക്കുള്ള നന്ദി അറിയിച്ചത്.

വീടുകളുടെ മുന്നിലും ഫ്‌ളാറ്റുകളുടെ ബാല്‍ക്കണികളിലും നിന്ന് ജനങ്ങള്‍ കൈയ്യടിക്കുകയും മണിമുഴക്കുകയും പാത്രങ്ങള്‍ തമ്മില്‍ മുട്ടി ശബ്ദമുണ്ടാക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. കുട്ടികളും മുതിര്‍ന്നവുരും വൃദ്ധന്‍മാരും അടക്കമുള്ളവര്‍ പങ്കെടുത്തു. വിവിധ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിലെ ജീവനക്കാരും ഇതില്‍ പങ്കുചേര്‍ന്നു.

കൊറോണ വൈറസ് ബാധയെ പ്രതിരോധിക്കാന്‍ ഞായറാഴ്ച ജനതാ കര്‍ഫ്യു പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി വ്യാഴാഴ്ച നടത്തിയ പ്രസ്താവനയിലാണ് ആരോഗ്യപ്രവര്‍ത്തകരെ അഭിനന്ദിക്കാന്‍ ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്തത്. ആരോഗ്യപ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ അടക്കമുള്ളവര്‍ക്ക് രാജ്യം ഞായറാഴ്ച അഞ്ച് മണിക്ക് നന്ദി പ്രകടിപ്പിക്കണം. അഞ്ചു മിനിറ്റു നേരം കൈയ്യടിച്ചോ പാത്രങ്ങള്‍ കൂട്ടിമുട്ടി ശബ്ദമുണ്ടാക്കിയോ നന്ദിപ്രകടിപ്പിക്കണമെന്നായിരുന്നു മോദി പറഞ്ഞത്.

#WATCH: People come out on their balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/dIzBYF5ELq — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clangs bell in Gorakhpur to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/6mnK29Xzqy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2020

#WATCH Punjab: People come out on their balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. Visuals from Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/PUJgDlCBId — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

#WATCH Delhi: People wave the tricolour outside Jama Masjid to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/byHlaBgFbR — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

