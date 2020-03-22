 

കൊറോണ: കൂടുതല്‍ കേസുകള്‍ മുന്നിൽകണ്ട് മുന്നൊരുക്കം നടത്തുന്നു - ആരോഗ്യമന്ത്രി
ഇറ്റലിയില്‍നിന്ന് വന്ന മകളെ കൂട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുവന്നയാള്‍ ജോലിക്കെത്തി; കള്ളുഷാപ്പ് അടപ്പിച്ചു, കേസും
ജനത കര്‍ഫ്യു: ഒമ്പത് മണിക്ക് ശേഷം കൂട്ടമായി പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയാല്‍ നടപടിയെന്ന് സര്‍ക്കാര്‍
ആ സന്ദേശത്തിന് ശേഷം അവള്‍ പ്രതികരിച്ചില്ല; കൊറോണ ഫലം കാത്തിരുന്ന യുവതി അടുക്കളയില്‍ മരിച്ചനിലയില്‍
