ശ്രീനഗര്‍: വെടിനിര്‍ത്തല്‍ കരാര്‍ ലംഘിച്ച് പാകിസ്താന്‍. ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സൈന്യം തിരിച്ചടിച്ചു. ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ കുപ്‌വാര ജില്ലയിലെ കേരാന്‍ സെക്ടറില്‍ രണ്ടിടത്താണ് പാകിസ്താന്‍ വെടിനിര്‍ത്തല്‍ കരാര്‍ ലംഘനം നടത്തിയത്.

വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയോടെയാണ് പാകിസ്താന്റെ ഭാഗത്തുനിന്ന് പ്രകോപനമുണ്ടായത്. തുടര്‍ന്ന് ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സുരക്ഷാസേന തിരിച്ചടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സൈന്യം പാകിസ്താന്‍ തീവ്രവാദ ക്യാമ്പുകളും ഗണ്‍പോസിഷനുകളും തകര്‍ത്തു. ഗണ്‍ ഏരിയ, ടെററിസ്റ്റ് ലോഞ്ച് പാഡ് എന്നിവ ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടാണ് ഇന്ത്യ പ്രത്യാക്രമണം നടത്തിയത്. പാക് ഭാഗത്ത് കനത്ത നാശനഷ്ടമുണ്ടായതാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകളെന്ന് ശ്രീനഗറിലെ പ്രതിരോധ വക്താവ് അറിയിച്ചു. ഇന്ത്യ പ്രത്യാക്രമണം നടത്തുന്ന വീഡിയോ ദൃശ്യങ്ങള്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സൈന്യം പുറത്തുവിട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്.

India carries out precision targeting of gun areas, terrorist launch pads and ammunition in response to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran Sector of Kupwara district. Reports of heavy damage on enemy side: Defence Spokesperson, Srinagar #JammuandKashmir pic.twitter.com/HXxVKPIuph